The Crazy Story Of A Australian Health Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer And Got Fined $320,000

This week, disgraced Australian social media star, app publisher and cookbook author Belle Gibson was fined $320,000 USD for deceiving consumers about multiple charitable donations. Gibson gained followers by claiming to have survived cancer by eschewing conventional medicine and eating a restrictive diet — none of which turned out to be true. Here's everything you need to know about Gibson.

Belle Gibson Was An Instagram Star And Cookbook Author Who Claimed To Have Beaten Cancer

Gibson rose to fame on Instagram by claiming to have cured her brain cancer with lifestyle changes. She detailed her dietary regimen in an app launched in 2013 called The Whole Pantry, which later was adapted into a cookbook.

In The Whole Pantry, Gibson claimed she was diagnosed with "malignant brain cancer" in June 2009 and given just "six weeks" to live "four months tops." She went on to assert that after two months of chemotherapy and radiation she gave up on conventional treatment and set out on "a quest to heal myself naturally... through nutrition, patience, determination and love" under the guidance of a doctor named "Mark Johns."

[Vice]





She made other outlandish and dangerous health claims, too, such as alleging that she'd been harmed by the HPV vaccine.

She said that her health issues were related to a negative reaction to the Gardasil HPV vaccine.

She claimed to have died during a medical procedure — and then emerged from a post-operative coma.

[The Washington Post]





In 2014, around the time she was launching her book, she claimed to have been newly diagnosed with five types of cancer, writing on Instagram:

With frustration and ache in my heart ... it hurts me to find space tonight to let you all know with love and strength that I've been diagnosed with a third and forth cancer ... I have cancer in my blood, spleen, brain, uterus and liver. I am hurting…I wanted to respectfully let you each know, and hand some of the energy over to the greater community, my team and @thewholepantry …please don't carry my pain. I've got this.



[via Mashable]

In March 2015, Reporters Discovered That She Had Not Made Promised Donations To Several Charities

When two reporters for The Sydney Morning Herald began looking into Gibson's fundraising campaigns for charities working in Sierra Leone and southeast Asia, they discovered that the organizations had no record of the purported donations.

Immediately after questions from Fairfax Media late last week about her fundraising activities, Ms Gibson promised donations to some organisations that have not been paid since she hosted a fundraiser in 2013. She blamed her company's "cash flow" problems for the 15-month delay...

Ms Gibson has run two campaigns purporting to raise money for five charities, but Fairfax Media has confirmed that none has a record of receiving a donation. Four of the organisations, including Melbourne's Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, had no knowledge fundraising drives had taken place.

[The Sydney Morning Herald]

Gibson's Publisher Cut Ties With Her After Realizing They Couldn't Corroborate Her Story

Apple stopped selling her mobile app and pulled Apple Watch ads that promoted it, and her publisher removed her cookbook from store shelves.

The Whole Pantry book publisher Penguin Books has since pulled her cook book from the shelves, after admitting they didn't fact check Gibson's medical history. It seems no one did.

"Despite our best endeavours, we have not received sufficient explanation from Ms Gibson, author of The Whole Pantry recipe book, in response to recent allegations. As such, we have been left with no other option but to stop supplying the book in Australia," Penguin said in a statement.

[Mashable]

In April 2015, She Admitted In An Interview That She Made Up Having Cancer

At first, Gibson said that she may have been misdiagnosed with blood, spleen, uterine and liver cancer but maintained that she really had brain cancer.

Gibson said she had been "wrongly" diagnosed with cancers she claimed to have in her blood, spleen, uterus and liver by a German magnetic therapist, but maintained her terminal brain cancer was real.

She refused to show journalists medical records or any proof to back her claims that by shunning conventional medicine, her brain cancer had been kept in check.

[The Guardian]





But after a few weeks, she admitted the whole story had been a fabrication.

Gibson was asked outright if she has, or has ever had cancer.

"No. None of it’s true," she confessed...

During the interviews, whenever challenged, Belle cried easily and muddled her words.

She says she is passionate about avoiding gluten, dairy and coffee, but doesn't really understand how cancer works.

[The Australian Women's Weekly]

A Consumer Watchdog Agency Successfully Sued Gibson For Her Fake Fundraisers

Shortly after reports emerged about Gibson's fake charitable donations, a state regulatory agency began investigating her. They sued her in 2016 and won a ruling in March of this year, with the judge opining that Gibson may have been under "some kind of delusion" about having cancer.

Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) launched an investigation two years ago, and in June 2016 brought the civil case against Ms Gibson and her company Inkerman Road Nominees, which is now in liquidation.

Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer has now upheld "most but not all" of CAV's allegations, finding the 25-year-old engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

[ABC News Australia]

This Week She Was Fined About $320,000 For Her Misconduct

This week the Federal Court in Melbourne handed down a $410,000 AUD fine (about $322,000 USD) — approximately the same as her overall proceeds from her social media account and mobile app and cookbook sales.

Ms Gibson has been fined for five separate contraventions of the Australian Consumer Law Act.

The fine includes:

$90,000 for failing to donate proceeds from the sale of The Whole Pantry app, as publicly advertised

$50,000 for failing to donate proceeds from the launch of The Whole Pantry app

$30,000 for failing to donate proceeds from a 2014 Mothers Day event

$90,000 for failing to donate other company profits

$150,000 for failing to donate 100 per cent of one week's app sales to the family of Joshua Schwarz, a boy who had an inoperable brain tumour