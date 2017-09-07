Why Did A Russian Troll Farm Buy Political Ads On Facebook During The Campaign?

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it had determined that it had sold at least $100,000 worth of politically motivated advertising to fraudulent accounts and pages linked to a Russian troll farm. Here's what's going on.

Russian Operatives Bought Up To $150,000 In Political Ads Between June 2015 And May 2017

Facebook found 3,300 political ads linked to a Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.

Facebook discovered the Russian connection as part of an investigation that began this spring looking at purchasers of politically motivated ads, according to people familiar with the inquiry. It found that 3,300 ads had digital footprints that led to the Russian company.

Facebook teams then discovered 470 suspicious and likely fraudulent Facebook accounts and pages that it believes operated out of Russia, had links to the company and were involved in promoting the ads.

[The Washington Post]





Additionally, Facebook announced that it has sold $50,000 worth of ads to pages and accounts that might be connected to Russia.

In its review of election-related advertising, Facebook said it had also found an additional 2,200 ads, costing $50,000, that had less certain indications of a Russian connection. Some of those ads, for instance, were purchased by Facebook accounts with internet protocol addresses that appeared to be in the United States but with the language set to Russian.



[The New York Times]





Although $100,000 (or $150,000) isn't much compared to the cost of most political advertising, the Internet Research Agency could potentially have reached millions of Facebook users.

While the amount of spending was small, it can go a long way on the social network. The $100,000 backed about 3,000 ads with the potential to reach millions of people, though Facebook didn't say how many people saw them.



[Bloomberg Technology]

Facebook's Findings May Be Relevant To Investigations Into Russia's Influence On The 2016 Election

Facebook has shared its findings with congressional investigators and is cooperating with ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The House panel, whose staff investigators heard briefly from Facebook representatives behind closed doors Wednesday, will follow up with Facebook and other social media companies and platforms to see “to what degree they are able to confirm similar metrics,” [Rep. Adam] Schiff said.



[The Washington Post]





The geographical targeting raises questions about whether the Russian trolls were receiving help from anyone from the Trump campaign or some other American familiar with polling data.

One question underlying the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is whether Russia-sponsored operators would have needed any guidance from American political experts. Facebook said that some of the ads linked to Russian accounts had targeted particular geographic areas, which may raise questions about whether anyone had helped direct such targeting.



[The New York Times]

The Ads Might Have Broken The Law And Definitely Violated Facebook's Ban On Fake Accounts

It's unclear whether the ads represent a violation of US election laws.

It's illegal for foreign individuals or governments to make contributions to candidates in American elections and to spend money advocating for one candidate over another, according to Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine.

If the Facebook ad spending was done "completely independently of any campaign" and didn't express any advocacy or didn't pursue TV or radio ads, which have restrictions, "then it may not be illegal," he said.

[Bloomberg Technology]





However, the fraudulent pages and accounts definitely represent a violation of Facebook's policy. The social media platform has suspended all the accounts and pages associated with the Internet Research Agency and says it's taking steps to prevent fraudulent accounts from buying ads in the future.

Earlier this year... we announced technology improvements for detecting fake accounts and a series of actions to reduce misinformation and false news. Over the past few months, we have taken action against fake accounts in France, Germany, and other countries, and we recently stated that we will no longer allow Pages that repeatedly share false news to advertise on Facebook.

Along with these actions, we are exploring several new improvements to our systems for keeping inauthentic accounts and activity off our platform. For example, we are looking at how we can apply the techniques we developed for detecting fake accounts to better detect inauthentic Pages and the ads they may run.

[Facebook]

The Russian Troll Farm Behind The Ads Has A History Of Sowing Political Chaos Online

The Internet Research Agency is a mysterious online trolling operation most likely bankrolled by a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin.

In its unclassified report in January, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that the Internet Research Agency’s "likely financier" is a "close Putin ally with ties to Russian intelligence."

[The Washington Post]





In 2015, The New York Times Magazine's Adrien Chen wrote a long investigative article about the Internet Research Agency and found that it was a sophisticated operation with a nascent English-language trolling team in addition to pro-Putin propaganda units.

As [Ludmila] Savchuk and other former employees describe it, the Internet Research Agency had industrialized the art of trolling. Management was obsessed with statistics — page views, number of posts, a blog's place on LiveJournal's traffic charts — and team leaders compelled hard work through a system of bonuses and fines. "It was a very strong corporate feeling," Savchuk says. Her schedule gave her two 12-hour days in a row, followed by two days off. Over those two shifts she had to meet a quota of five political posts, 10 nonpolitical posts and 150 to 200 comments on other workers' posts. The grueling schedule wore her down. She began to feel queasy, she said, posting vitriol about opposition leaders of whom she had no actual opinion, or writing nasty words about Ukrainians when some of her closest acquaintances, including her own ex-husband, were Ukrainian.



[The New York Times Magazine]





For his part, Chen doesn't think the latest Facebook revelations necessarily represent a nefarious government plot, since the Internet Research Agency might have been placing ads on behalf of business clients.

I've long looked at Russian troll phenomenon more from an advertising/PR angle than info warfare. They use standard marketing techniques. — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) September 6, 2017

The internet research agency, from what I could tell, had commercial clients as well as government ones. So do most big PR firms in Russia. — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) September 6, 2017

It becomes a little less scary this way. And also highlights the extent to which propaganda depends on the business model of social media. — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) September 6, 2017



