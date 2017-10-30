Does Facebook Use Your Phone's Microphone To Eavesdrop On Your Conversations?

Some conspiracy theories are easily debunked: that President Obama was born in Kenya, that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, that Melania Trump has a doppelgänger appearing at official White House events. (We hope you don't believe in any of those.)

Other conspiracy theories are harder to dismiss out of hand — like the idea that Facebook and other tech giants use the microphone on your smartphone to listen in on your conversations and then serve you ads relevant to your interests.



This theory has been around for a while, but it recently got revived when PJ Vogt, one of the hosts of the popular internet-culture podcast Reply All, put out a call for evidence that Facebook "uses your mic to spy on you for ad reasons," eliciting an outpouring of responses.

Reply All is taking phone calls today. Call us if you believe that Facebook uses your mic to spy on you for ad reasons. 3PM ET. 917-267-5180 — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) October 26, 2017

So is the notion that Facebook listens in on your conversations tinfoil-hat-level crazy, or is there some truth to it? Here's the evidence for both sides.

Side 1: Yes, Facebook Is Listening To Your Conversations

The strongest evidence for this theory is the many, many, many anecdotes of people seeing ads about things they claim they have only ever discussed verbally. In response to Vogt's call for stories, people described seeing ads for everything from cat food...

I have been talking about getting a cat. I didn't post about it anywhere but I DID start seeing ads for cat food. — kelley (@kelleyblythe_) October 26, 2017

... to "snacking chocolate" ...

I simply pointed to a bag of bark thins in store, phone in pocket, and said "I see these everywhere now." next day, ad on FB popped up. — ex_nihilo (@DanielMcGizmo12) October 26, 2017

... to famous a cappella groups...

I was at a friend's house and somebody was watching a documentary on Pentatonix. Never heard of them. Guess what ad showed up 2 hours later? — Jeff Lin (@jefflin) October 26, 2017

... to toilet-paper-holders that also have a little platform for your phone.



I was talking to my friend about how I need a phone holder in the bathroom bcause our counter is small and I got this ad an hour later pic.twitter.com/0GB5NH2kkc — megan (@MorganCrockett) October 26, 2017

A video showing a couple's successful attempt to get Facebook to show them cat food ads by talking constantly about cat food (even though they don't have a cat) went viral last summer, and recently made the rounds on Reddit again.

These are just a drop in the ocean of suspicious stories about conversation-related Facebook ads around the internet.

The other evidence that this conspiracy theory could be true is that it's apparently quite easy to create apps that listen in on conversations. Last summer, the BBC asked a cybersecurity expert named Ken Munro to build a prototype app that listened in on its owners conversations, and he easily built an app that didn't drain the phone's battery while listening in within a couple of days.

"All we did was use the existing functionality of Google Android - we chose it because it was a little easier for us to develop in," said Mr Munro.

"We gave ourselves permission to use the microphone on the phone, set up a listening server on the internet, and everything that microphone heard on that phone, wherever it was in the world, came to us and we could then have sent back customised ads."

[BBC]

So in addition to all the first-person stories about suspicious ads, there's evidence that smartphone settings can be easily circumvented to allow surreptitious spying. In short, once you start down this particular online rabbit hole, you will find it difficult to dismiss this particular conspiracy theory as totally crazy.

Side 2: No, Facebook Is Not Listening To Your Conversations

The best evidence against the theory that Facebook spies on your IRL conversations is that Facebook strenuously denies it. Last summer, the company put out a statement asserting in no uncertain terms that it never uses microphones in any inappropriate way.

Facebook does not use your phone's microphone to inform ads or to change what you see in News Feed. Some recent articles have suggested that we must be listening to people's conversations in order to show them relevant ads. This is not true. We show ads based on people's interests and other profile information – not what you’re talking out loud about.

We only access your microphone if you have given our app permission and if you are actively using a specific feature that requires audio.

[Facebook]

In response to Vogt's request for stories, Facebook's vice president of advertising, called the theory "Just not true."

I run ads product at Facebook. We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) October 26, 2017

So why do so many people feel like they're being served ads about things they've only had conversations about? One theory is that the ads have always been there, but people only start noticing them after they've talked about them.

One theory is that it could be people experiencing the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, which is also known as frequency illusion or recency illusion. It’s part of a cognitive bias (a tendency to think in a certain way, which may deviate from a typical logical way of reaching a conclusion or making a decision) in which something we've heard about recently seems to appear more often in our lives than ever before, as it’s suddenly in every direction we look. Like cat food.



[The Next Web]

The Bottom Line

Look, we know this is unsatisfying, but at the moment we don't have a smoking gun one way or the other. So it comes down to who you believe: thousands of people with compelling anecdotes, or a notoriously secretive social media giant? (We don't mean for that to be a leading question, we swear — anecdotes are still just anecdotes.) Until someone (like the Reply All guys!) gets to the bottom of this mystery, we suspect the conspiracy theory will continue to flourish — and people will be careful about what they say in front of their smartphones.