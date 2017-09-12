WHOOPS

iPhone X's Face ID Fails During On-Stage Demo

​The iPhone X's Face ID tech looks pretty cool — if not a little dystopian — but it didn't feel like behaving during Apple's release event: 

 

It sounds like Face ID actually works quite reliably, so the goof is even more unfortunate for Apple. 

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INVESTING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Got $500? That’s Enough To Get Started In Real Estate Investing

2 diggs fundrise.com
Fundrise helps you diversify your investment portfolio by opening up private market investing options that were previously reserved for the uber wealthy, like real estate. With only a $500 minimum, you can invest in Fundrise’s Starter Portfolio and earn a 9.25% annualized dividend on your investment this quarter.