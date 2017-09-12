iPhone X's Face ID Fails During On-Stage Demo

​The iPhone X's Face ID tech looks pretty cool — if not a little dystopian — but it didn't feel like behaving during Apple's release event:

Apple's #IphoneX "Face unlock only fails 1 in every 1,000,000 times!"



..and...fails on the very 1st demo. pic.twitter.com/1JTxI7pZXB — EGM Futures (@EgmFutures) September 12, 2017

It sounds like Face ID actually works quite reliably, so the goof is even more unfortunate for Apple.