iPhone X's Face ID Fails During On-Stage Demo

The iPhone X's Face ID tech looks pretty cool — if not a little dystopian — but it didn't feel like behaving during Apple's release event:
It sounds like Face ID actually works quite reliably, so the goof is even more unfortunate for Apple.
