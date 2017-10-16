Everything You Need To Know About Linux Right Now

Whether you're aspiring to work in tech or are currently an IT professional, your skill set needs are constantly updating. Even if you're a thriving expert, technology is one of those "exciting" (read: always changing) industries where it's crucial to know not just one, but multiple platforms — plus, where, when and how to use them. Tack on services and delivery to that, and it's an intimidatingly vast warehouse of knowledge you'd need to pull from to be competitive in a very competitive field.

Luckily, there are a few skills and tools that stand out from the rest of the crowd when it comes down to prioritizing what you should learn — and for any budding (or you know, full-bloom) IT professional, you should have Linux under your belt. Why?

1. You're Guaranteed to Use Linux Daily

Are you doing a Google Search? Are you using Facebook? Then you're using Linux. Any major Internet website operates off servers that are running Linux. If you're using an Android, you're also using a variant of Linux. And most DVRs, airplane, and automobile entertainment systems and newer TVs use Linux. That's because at its core, Linux is the software used to control hardware like desktop and laptop computers, cars, supercomputers, mobile devices – the list goes on.

2. It's A Versatile Language

Linux has a powerful community driving its development, finding more and more ways to improve the software or use it in unique ways. And since Linux works on an almost infinite number of devices and platforms, the combinations become endless — as does the innovation. That's because Linux can be freely used, often free of charge, as long as the license terms are respected.

If you're looking to learn Linux, or just pick up other top-notch IT skills, check out this Linux Academy: 1-Year Subscription. Not only do you get training in Linux, but the subscription unlocks unlimited access to 103 courses and 1,200+ hours of video content covering ten major platforms — you can even earn certifications as you go along, helping give your resume a boost (and some extra paper-power while you're at it).

The courses cover high-quality, self-paced training courses on AWS, OpenStack, Linux, Azure, Containers, DevOps and more. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just beginning to familiarize yourself with these platforms, you'll learn in an engaging environment with scenario-based problems, hands-on labs and real server testing. And just like in a classroom environment, you'll be with other students, organized into study groups. Worried about feeling lost along the way? You'll have access to dedicated, full-time instructors who are there to offer guidance and answer any and all questions you might have.

You'll train for all seven AWS certifications (including Associate, Specialty, and Professional) — which comes in handy considering AWS is the most dominant cloud platform in the market today. Plus you'll dig into OpenStack and Linux, tackle the CompTIA cloud, learn more about the lucrative and important world of Red Hat hacking, master Microsoft Azure and machine learning, and more. You'll also learn how to leverage Google Cloud platform, an in-demand cloud service that utilizes the same infrastructure used for Google Search, YouTube, and more. And even if you're just a newbie, you'll work your way up from understanding how to build Sinatra and NodeJS web applications to mastering more advanced topics like cross-platform administration and customization.

It's a contemporary education in the most desirable skills to have on the market today – and you'll be learning from an Official Linux Professional Institute Training partner, Official Chef Training partner, Official Quality Content Approved CompTIA Linux+ provider and an Official AWS Technology Partner, so you can trust the quality of the training.

