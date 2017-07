​Mt. Everest is one of the most massive things on Earth, rising over 29,000 feet over sea level and just generally being really damn big. Just look at it:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6b34aa86da4c4265ab4a00372f57aa09_869954bae58a4a1788bf841e42648c80_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

But as Vsauce's newest video points out, Everest is hardly a ripple on Earth's surface in the grand scheme of things:



Here's that zoom-out looped:





As always, a good way to start your Tuesday is to remember that we're just tiny, insignificant specks in an incomprehensibly huge universe.





[H/T Reddit]