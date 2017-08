Levadia, a team in Estonia's top-tier league, got off to a strong start against Paide, thanks to a comically terrible run of play from Paide after the kick-off:

We're not going to say that Paide was trying to fix the match, but honestly, match-fixing might be a better explanation for them than "these guys are really, really bad at soccer." They lost the match 3-1.







[Via Reddit]

