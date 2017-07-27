These Beautiful Works Of Art Also Happen To Be Mind-Warping Optical Illusions

They say art imitates life, but that's not always true. Sometimes art makes you question whether life is real or just a weird dream we're all having at the same time.

Or at least that's the very specific feeling we get from photographer Erika Zolli's newest collection, “Geometric Variants”.

Just look at these shots:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d76e7d2517014dd9814fa2dfc24b958d_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





The combination of fantastic framing and stunning black-and-white minimalism would make these images great phone backgrounds if they didn't make our brains hurt if we look at them for too long. But then again, maybe that would be good for us?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6597613b162b402e9fc067706e1f251d_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c006c3e42acc4349818b57373c8f3ff2_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;









&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bcd7fb7420d8425d9723c95f134b3ea3_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4f3eb35054da4eb7ae1f813fe0fd96b9_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/60e0cdbfcc0048bf9da2cfba2e8d37b6_96c639dd19984623918fdea4783d4358_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





If you like these, you can find more from the “Geometric Variants” series on Zolli's Instagram along with other fantastic photos. And hey, while you're there, why not follow Digg?

[Via Design You Trust]







