BUTTERY SMOOTH

Pilot Perfectly Crash-Lands Plane Like It's No Big Deal

No landing gear? No problem. Well, at least that's true for this pilot who pulled off an incredibly smooth emergency landing at St. Mary's County Regional Airport in Maryland on Monday afternoon. Watch and be amazed:

Chill pilot makes textbook emergency landing from gifs
 


Dang dude. 

