LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Elizabeth Warren Railed Against The GOP Tax Bill On 'Colbert' Last Night

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

Senator Warren stopped by "The Late Show," claiming that the proposed GOP tax plan will hurt working families.  When asked about a 2020 run, she deflected, saying there are too many other fights that need attention right now.

 


Seth Meyers took "a closer look" at the feud between President Trump and the Ball family. 

 


James Corden delivered pizzas to random strangers' homes, giving them the option to either take the pizza they had ordered or open a "mystery" box.

 


Stephen Curry read an excerpt from his harrowing Veterans Day essay "The Noise." "I'm not an activist... but I do feel I have a responsibility to speak my mind... and to shed light on the trials and tribulations that veterans go through," he explained. 

 


Finally, Trevor Noah detailed the insane process congressional staffers have to go through in order to report instances of sexual harassment and abuse. 

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FOOTWEAR WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Not Your Dad’s Dress Shoes

13 diggs acemarks.com
Stop wearing boring dress shoes. With a stylish collection of color and material combinations, Ace Marks’ handcrafted Italian dress shoes are designed to make you stand out from the crowd.

Trending Tech Stories