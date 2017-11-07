It's Election Day! Here Are The Races To Watch Across The Country

Yup, that's right, it's already been a year since Donald Trump was elected into office. No, you can't vote for a new president today, but there are important elections happening across the country that you should be paying attention to. Here are the races to watch.

Virginia Governor

The Virginia governor's race has by far been the most talked about election this season. It's the closest-to-call statewide election since Trump's election. The Democratic candidate is also one that was heavily backed by the Clinton-camp establishment in the primaries, with the Bernie-camp disavowing him recently. So it's hard to resist reading it as a marker of the national political climate.

The Candidates

The race pits Republican and former RNC chairman Ed Gillespie against current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.

Gillespie is an establishment Republican insider who climbed the ranks of the party, from telephone solicitor for the RNC chairman and White House counselor.

He is a political chameleon, who has previously expressed more centrist establishment viewpoints, disavowing "anti-immigration rhetoric" in 2006 and acknowledging the evidence of human-caused climate change. In the Trump era, however, Gillespie has expressed more extreme ideologies, supporting President Trump's initial travel ban and his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement. Gillespie has received an endorsement from Trump and a large amount of funding from the Koch Brothers.

Raph Northam is the current Lieutenant Governor of the state. Previously he was a doctor, serving in the US military and later working as a pediatric neurologist. He began his political career in the Virginia State Senate, where he led the effort to ban smoking in restaurants in the state, before being elected as Lieutenant Governor. He is an establishment Democrat with a history of supporting liberal social issues while supporting centrist economic ones. He was backed by the Hillary Clinton wing of the party.

How It's Stacking Up



Democrats shouldn't have to be overly concerned about the race since its voted blue in every presidential election since 2004 and every Senate race since 2009. But now, the race is narrowing, with Northam showing on average only a three-point lead according to RealClearPolitics. As President Trump's election showed us, it's well within the realm of possibility that these polls could be misleading.

Several controversies have engulphed Northam in the last month. Gillespie has been airing ads trying to connect Northam's policies to the very real gang-turned-Trump-talking-point MS-13 and child pornographers. In response, Gillespie announced that if there were any sanctuary cities in Virginia, he'd support a sanctuary cities ban. This led to the Sanders-associated group Our Revolution and the Democratic Socialists of America to un-endorse Northam days before the election.

In another flub, Northam released two versions of a campaign poster, one that included his black running-mate Justin Fairfax and one that didn't. The special posters were made for a labor union that refused to endorse Fairfax because of his position on natural gas pipelines, but critics were quick claim the decision involved race.

How To Read It

While it's hard to not read major elections as a barometer of national politics, Virginia might not be the best test case. According to FiveThirtyEight, the average point difference between the Republican and Democratic vote in the Viriginia governor's race is seven points apart from the average difference between national party votes in the next national House vote. The figure bodes poorly for those trying to use the Viriginia election to predict the 2018 midterms.

The differences are even larger when looking at the gubernatorial elections and presidential elections that happen in the same year. In 2016, the majority of states with both types of elections showed over a 10 point difference between presidential and gubernatorial party split — meaning we should necessarily see gubernatorial elections as representative of a national mood.

Harry Enten argues that despite probably being non-predictive, it could be impactful. Republicans will be looking to Gillespie's messaging and platform (tough on immigration and crime, lower taxes) if the Republican wins or narrowly loses. If he loses, Republicans may back away from ideologies that have already proven controversial in Trump's first year.

Democrats will be watching for whether or not black voters turnout after black turnout declined in 2016 and 2017.

Virginia House Races

While the state's governor's race appears to be attracting all the attention, its entire House of Delegates is up for re-election. Quentin Kidd tells The New York Times that these local seats may actually be the best predictor of the mid-terms next year, calling the districts "mini versions of congressional districts around the country." Because local politicians are less known, any shift represents more of a change in attitude than feeling about any particular candidate, Kidd says.

While Republicans have a big advantage, holding 66 out of 100 seats, Democrats are attacking hard — outraising Republicans across the state and challenging them in 88 districts. Cook Report's Dave Wasserman suggests "If Democrats pick up five seats or less, Republicans would breathe a sigh of relief. If Democrats pick up five to ten seats, it would suggest Democrats are in contention" for a 2018 upset.

Washington State Senate

In Washington, Democrat Manka Dhingra is facing off against Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in a special election for a state senate seat brought on by the death of the Republican incumbent. The normally brushed over election would hand Democrats political control of the entire state, opening up their ability to steer the country leftward as the seventh state completely controlled by the left. Polls show Dhingra leading, and each candidate has broken spending records, making it the most costly state legislative race in Washington's history.

Maine's Medicaid Expansion

When Maine became the only state in the Northeast to reject the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, it left many poor citizens without subsidized health care. The legislature repeatedly passed bills attempting to expand coverage, but Maine's governor vetoed them.

Now, the issue is up for vote. The law would expand Medicaid to any individual at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line. If passed, it would be the first state to expand Medicaid by popular vote, signaling a chance for success in conservative states (19 haven't expanded Medicaid) like Utah and Idaho where similar measures are being considered.

New Jersey Governor

The other statewide election happening today is for New Jersey's governorship.

The Candidates

The New Jersey election pits Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno against Democrat Phil Murphy.

Guadagno has had a long career in public service, starting her career at the US Attorney's office before teaching law and going into local government. In 2007, she was elected Sheriff of Monmouth County before becoming Chris Christie's Lieutenant Governor in 2009. Guadagno falls in line with other Republicans on most issues, supporting tax cuts, charter schools and school vouchers and opposing gun regulation and sanctuary cities. She is surprisingly liberal on a few issues, however, supporting abortion rights and New Jersey's commitment to environmental regulation.

Before entering politics, Murphy had a 23-year-long career at Goldman Saches were he started as an intern, rising in the ranks to Senior Director. In 2005, he began work as chair of the New Jersey Benefits Task Force, which was created in an effort to fix New Jersey's pension system. Murphy went on to serve as the Finance Chair of the DNC. In 2009, Barack Obama appointed Murphy as Ambassador to Germany. In 2014, he created a progressive non-profit focusing on New Jersey policy issues.

Murphy generally holds progressive positions, proposing the creation of a public bank and aiming to transition New Jersey's entire energy output to clean energy by 2050. He's proposed raising taxes on the wealthy and taxing marijuana if legalized, which he wants to do. During the debates, he created waves when he said he wanted to make New Jersey a "sanctuary state," where undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children would be protected from deportation.

How's It Stacking Up?

It appears as if the New Jersey governor race is much more predictable than Virginia's, with Murphy on average showing a 14-point lead according to RealClearPolitics.

Guadagno has struggled to distance herself from her boss Chris Christie who became notorious for scandal after "Bridgegate," where it was revealed that his administration has closed a bridge to inflict political damage on a Democratic politician. Murphy has apparently effectively argued that Guadagno would be a third-term Christie.

How To Read It

New Jersey is one of two states with a gubernatorial election a year after Trump's election, so like in Virginia, people will be looking to the election as a marker of the national climate. Nate Silver argues in FiveThirtyEight that New Jersey is probably a poor case for reading the national climate, given Republican Governor Chris Christie's unpopularity.

Additionally, as Chris Christie showed, the New Jersey governor has a unique amount of power compared to other governors around the country.

Ohio's Issue Two

Ohio is set to vote on a ballot measure that would ensure that state agencies pay no more for drugs than the VA does. The measure, which mimics one that failed in California last year, aims at decreasing drug prices for those who access them through the state. If it succeeds, it's likely to be replicated across the country. Bernie Sanders supported the measure in California last year.

New York's Con-Con

New York state will vote on whether or not it will hold an eighth constitutional convention to reform its founding document with the times. The vote is mandated to occur every twenty years, and is backed by some good-government groups, academics, and issue advocates who believe it's a good opportunity for the state to enshrine certain protections. Many, including The New York Times and Andrew Cuomo, have come out against the idea out of concern that the process could be hijacked by monied interests — further entrenching the contemporary political problems that plague the federal government and New York's state government. A recent poll shows that 57 percent of New Yorkers will vote no.