This Neural Network Lets You Generate Your Own Nightmare Cats

At this point, Google's DeepDream​ is already behind the times of what's possible with neural networks and computer vision. One of the essential ways computers can be trained to deconstruct an image is with edge detection; anyone familiar with Photoshop or Illustrator has probably messed around with a feature that outputs (rather roughly) just the photos or edges in a drawing.

This interactive demo (Chrome recommended), made by Christopher Hesse and based on research by Berkeley computer scientists, trained a network on photos of building facades, shoes, and handbags, and cats — plus the edges detected in the photos. The resulting generators will try to make what they've been trained to see from your drawing. The results can be quite good... or completely bonkers.







Here's the demo cat you see when you load the page:





And here's what it came up with when we quickly outlined a couple of kitty faces:





Here's what it would a cat alien might look like:





If you get tired of cats, the processor can also do buildings, shoes and handbags. For fun, here's what it might look like if Digg released a signature sneaker:





What are you waiting for? Start making your own freaky cats and more at Hesse's website!





Looking for something else to mess with on your lunch break? Why not jam out with The Magic iPod?