Here's What The Solar Eclipse Looked Like From The Moon

​Most of the eclipse pictures we marveled at were of the moon blocking the sun. But thanks to a NASA satellite orbiting the moon, we now know what someone on the moon would have seen:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/3bda9a4429f8428cbf09e4f648a010ab_16d0e9d183954a64b5ea116fae13f421_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;





During the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, captured an image of the Moon’s shadow over a large region of the United States, centered just north of Nashville, Tennessee. As LRO crossed the lunar south pole heading north at 3,579 mph (1,600 meters per second), the shadow of the Moon was racing across the United States at 1,500 mph (670 meters per second).

[NASA]





This short video isolates the totality by manipulating the color values:

The animation shows how by adjusting the 0 to 3600 values into 0 to 255 values it is possible to use the camera's dynamic range to bring out subtle differences, and show the edge of the total eclipse, the umbra, where the Moon fully blocks the Sun and the penumbra, where part of the Sun peaks over the edge of the Moon.



[LROC]





Read more about the shot here.