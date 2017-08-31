SAY CHEESE

Here's What The Solar Eclipse Looked Like From The Moon

​Most of the eclipse pictures we marveled at were of the moon blocking the sun. But thanks to a NASA satellite orbiting the moon, we now know what someone on the moon would have seen:   

 NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University


During the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, captured an image of the Moon’s shadow over a large region of the United States, centered just north of Nashville, Tennessee. As LRO crossed the lunar south pole heading north at 3,579 mph (1,600 meters per second), the shadow of the Moon was racing across the United States at 1,500 mph (670 meters per second).

[NASA]


This short video isolates the totality by manipulating the color values:

 

The animation shows how by adjusting the 0 to 3600 values into 0 to 255 values it is possible to use the camera's dynamic range to bring out subtle differences, and show the edge of the total eclipse, the umbra, where the Moon fully blocks the Sun and the penumbra, where part of the Sun peaks over the edge of the Moon.

[LROC]


Read more about the shot here.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GRILLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Best Electric Grill On The Market

11 diggs KenyonGrills.com
Not allowed to have a grill in your home? No problem. Kenyon Grills produce high, even heat with cooking grate temperatures exceeding 550˚F — all without fire. Use the promo code DIGG and get 10% off your new grill, now through Labor Day.
NEVER FORGETTING

5 diggs theguardian.com
Since 1958, a small department of Germany's government has sought to bring members of the Third Reich to trial. A handful of prosecutors are still tracking down Nazis, but the world’s biggest cold-case investigation will soon be shut down.