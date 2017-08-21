WHOA

This Satellite Footage Of The Eclipse Darkening The West Coast Is Incredible

​At this point, we all understand that the total solar eclipse is super cool, but this timelapse from an NOAA satellite showing the eclipse plunging the Northwest into darkness will give you a whole new level of appreciation — it's amazing: 

 


