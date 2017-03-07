For Over Two Weeks, One Man Has Been Eating A Picture Of Jason Segel Daily

Maybe you read about Toronto comedian Noah Maloney​ a couple weeks ago. On February 16, he surfaced on his YouTube account (formerly "Dog Shit," now "Dog Shirt") with a simple, four-minute and twenty-one-second long video with a straightforward, descriptive title:









A pessimist might assume Maloney was hoping to get a quick taste of fame and then quickly abandon the challenge. But 19 days later, he hasn't wavered.

So really: Noah Maloney might actually eat a picture of Jason Segel's face every day. Not for a few days, or a week. He might stick with doing it every single day until Jason Segel finally eats a picture of his face (this one, specifically).

In the meantime, Maloney's been keeping things interesting, to say the least. Four days into the challenge he got Segel's name tattooed on him before dining. Four days after that, he got dozens of bystanders to flank him as he ate, forming a spooky Greek chorus of Segels. In a particularly NSFW installment, he ate his daily Segel photo in front of a wall of dildos at a sex toy shop. Watching Maloney chow down on TV as a pair of newscasters try to make sense of the challenge is a delight:









Noah seems content with eating an 8.5"x11" Jason Segel picture every day, and it really could be a long time before there's any kind of response from the man himself. Segel's only tweeted 185 times since 2011. It's entirely likely Segel hasn't watched one of Noah's videos (and doesn't know that Noah always signs off with "Hi Jason").

Well, so be it. Yesterday Noah spray pained Segel's name on a car before eating his daily photo. We hope he keeps it up until he gets his wish.





