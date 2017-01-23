New NASA Satellite Offers Stunning Images Of Earth

In November, NASA launched the GOES-16 weather satellite from Cape Canaveral. The satellite contains an Advanced Baseline Imager, which promises images of earth at four times the resolution as previous satellites, allowing for more specific meteorological predictions. Today, NASA released the first photos (view all full res images here) from the satellite, and they're stunning.

Pictured above is a composite "full-disk" image of earth, which can be produced every 15 minutes by the satellite. Below, are images of the Moon and of the Yucatan Peninsula. Smoke from a fire can be seen over Mexico's southern coast.





Related

The Best Photos Of Earth's Strange Geography

All The Space News You Need Is In Digg's Space Channel

What The Earth And Moon Look Like From Mars