Some Awesome Photography Of Earth, For Earth Day

Every week, our friends at ViewFind will curate the best new photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful photography. To celebrate Earth Day, they've picked some of their favorite photography showcasing our planet's diverse and astonishing beauty.



"Together with a pilot, [Jeremy Lock and his wife] spent three days flying around the one thousand miles of burnt orange and caramelized brown stretching along the Atlantic coast. According to Lock, those three days were the highlight of their trip to Africa... 'exploring the old scars and shape shifting land of Namibia.'"

[ViewFind]

"Even small changes in the world’s sea level will result in catastrophe for coastal communities across the globe. A close look at the rapidly changing way of life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland."





[LensCulture]

"[Photographer Tiina] Törmänen was a child of nature; she played with the dogs more than she did other children. She picked wild berries and mushrooms while her family fished and hunted and grew their own vegetables."

[Feature Shoot]







"We often hear about air pollution and water pollution, but a new art exhibit calls attention to something so prevalent most of us tune it out: visual pollution."



[Good]

"My best moments were often captured off the beaten path, away from the documented must see places. In this post, I’m sharing the places I’ve visited and fallen in love with in the last two years."

[Vantage]

"The striated details of a giant sequoia’s bark, the unforgettable rock formations, the drama of water cascading over a cliff — these wonders of the Yosemite valley were captured by an ambitious young photographer named Carleton Watkins."

[Timeline]

"David has created a series of photographs that looks at the placement of scenic overlooks but also steps into the vista, allowing us to look back at the “ideal” vantage point. This questioning of defined space makes us consider new ways of looking."



[LenScratch]





