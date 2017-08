​Bald eagles are majestic, beautiful creatures. But they're also apex predators, and they do apex predator things — like diving down to attack a helpless deer fawn swimming in a Wisconsin lake:

Julie Smith, who filmed the encounter, didn't seem too put off:

"It was nature happening right in front of me," Smith said. "I knew I couldn't do anything about it. I was quite amazed by it, actually."



