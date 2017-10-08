A Dutch News Satire Program Made This Fake Ad To Raise Awareness Of 'Nonsensical Rifle Addiction' In America

American late-night satire shows like "The Daily Show" and "Last Week Tonight" comment on other countries all the time, so you can be sure their international counterparts turn their attention towards America on a regular basis. The most recent episode of "Sunday with Lubach," hosted by Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach on the VPRO network, included this segment on gun violence in America. See if you can get what they're hinting at with this PSA on "Nonsensical Rifle Addition."

Subtle? No, but Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and John Oliver all do the heavy handed approach too (and they've probably all goofed on acronyms before).​ Your mileage with this sketch may very, but Lubach and company have made their point pretty clear.



[Sunday with Lubach]