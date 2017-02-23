Astronauts Can't Get Drunk, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Drinking in space is illegal, video games rule and fitness trackers don't work.

It would seem fair to say that after traveling 249 miles straight up into the sky — aboard what is essentially one large controlled explosion — and perfectly docking with a space station that is traveling at 4.76 miles per second, those astronauts deserve a drink. But life, as you know, is not fair. There is no drinking on the ISS and there never will be.

The BBC's Bryan Lufkin dives into just why alcohol is prohibited in space, but you can probably guess a few reasons why. Most of us have a hard time boiling water after a few, much less operate a $150 billion, multi-national space station.

What you might not expect is that booze-fueled pee would wreck havoc on the stations water reclamation system, that carbonation might wreck havoc on an astronaut stomach or that some partaking and others excusing themselves could wreck havoc on the interpersonal relations. It's bad enough being stuck at a party with a drunk idiot. Imagine being stuck in space with them. For months.

In the year 2017, the mass-appeal of the medium of video games are undeniable. But unlike movies or television or books, the act of playing video games is, largely, considered escapist. If you spend an entire weekend binging on the "X-Files" or plowing through "A Song Of Ice And Fire" it's considered cultural enrichment. Spend the weekend knee-deep in the dead of "DOOM" however, and you're just reliving some childhood amusement.

With that said, Frank Guan's sprawling account of video game culture, isn't yet another plea for acceptance, nor is it a defensive dismembering of those who hate on games. It comes off as an honest look at the value of a hobby that is very clearly self-indulgent, but also very clearly rewarding. We play games for ourselves, and maybe that's why it's so hard to talk about it with the outside world.

We've all had that feeling — being the new kid at school and walking into the lunch room for the first time or being the only person in your department not invited to a meeting — where it feels like everyone is conspiring to get you.

Now, a new study from the fine folks at Princeton University confirms all your worst fears: the fact that being excluded makes you more likely to believe the worst. The researchers found that after purposefully excluding people from a given group, those people were more likely to believe conspiratorial explanations.

As it turns out, when it feels like the world has turned it's back on us, in order to stay sane we try and come up with explanations, however crazy, for our outrageous misfortune.

For one, The New York Times' Aaron Carroll does not hate fitness trackers. In fact, he's owned a few. But according to the research he cites in his debunking of the latest consumer gadget trend, slapping on onto your wrist isn't going to automatically start shedding the pounds.

He argues that while they certainly are helpful at tracking activity, studies have found that the ability to know how many steps you've taken doesn't translate into you wanting to take more steps. What's more, the goals most fitness trackers use — whether it's steps or some magical made-up "energy" number — aren't exactly FDA-approved. What 10,000 steps might do for one, might not do for another.

As much as it stinks to say, but, really, there are no shortcuts when it comes to weight loss. Fitness trackers can help set goals, but if those goals are off or are ignored from here and there, well, you only have yourself to blame.

