Relive Your High School Years — You Can Play 'Drug Wars' On Facebook Messenger Now

If you're looking to scratch the itch to build your own drug empire sprawled across the boroughs of New York City, we've got your hookup. The classic text-based game "Drug Wars" is available to play via Facebook Messenger. That means it's completely free, and doesn't require you to download any extra apps besides Messenger.

Strike up a chat/game with the "Drug Wars" bot here.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ada3a52afb3f4b2db862b117fda898ef_b844447236284bcbbae238c6e0359e88_1_post.png" alt="" />





The game was built by Michael Rado, a senior designer at Dexter, which is a software and service platform that helps people and brands make their own bots.

"I'm not a developer. I'm a senior designer. But I'm part of the GeoCities generation, so I spent a lot of time tinkering in HTML," Rado told Digg. He says the whole thing took him about a week to build.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0f2df34d14cc420eb5753b52e8c7c590_b844447236284bcbbae238c6e0359e88_1_post.png" alt="" />





"Drug Wars" might have as storied a history as a text based game can have. First iterations of the game were built for MS-DOS, though fans built ports for Windows, Palm OS, the Newton MessagePad 2100, iOS, Android and MySpace. There was even a version of the game hidden in "Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars" for the Nintendo DS. But perhaps no version of "Drug Wars" was cooler than the port for the TI-83 graphing calculator.

"It was reinvented for the TI-83 for obvious reasons — so we could subversively play 'Drug Wars' in chem class," Rado says. And with his Facebook Messenger bot port, that option is once again available for America's tech savvy, degenerate gamer teens.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f91f217bbf0048e0aca66dd867863827_b844447236284bcbbae238c6e0359e88_1_post.png" alt="" />





There's also a chance, Rado believes, for other retro-inspired, text-based games to gain some broader traction.

"Text-based games are still around, but they're at the fringe. When you bring them to Facebook Messenger, they could become a lot more mainstream," Rado says. "I certainly want to take a stab at 'Oregon Trail.'"

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b8c023d7d96a4f13951b22dd5700ab39_b844447236284bcbbae238c6e0359e88_1_post.png" alt="" />





As for advice on beating "Drug Wars" and racking up a killer score, Rado keeps it real.

"If you're not hitting millions, you're doing something wrong," He says. "If you just follow the basics of buying low and selling high, you'll be alright."



&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fdf224cad93b45b3a92b2d59cc1d4ff4_b844447236284bcbbae238c6e0359e88_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;



