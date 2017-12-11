An Amazing Visualization Of What Would Happen If You Drained The Ocean Through A 10-Meter Hole

We all know the ocean levels are steadily rising, but what would happen if they were slowly draining instead? What if, let's just say, there was a giant plug about 10 meters wide at the very bottom of the Marianas Trench keeping the ocean filled up? And what would the world look like if we pulled that plug?

Redditor Vinnytsia is here to answer all those hyper-specific questions and more with an incredible visualization of the fake phenomenon:

First, a couple of important details

• The plug is 10 meters wide

• The plug is at the very bottom of the Marianas Trench, a place known to be the deepest point in the world's oceans that sits between Japan and Papau New Guinea in the Pacific Ocean

• This is just a fun thing; there isn't actually a plug





Now, some interesting things to notice:

• Though this visualization tracks changes over almost 3 million years, the most drastic changes to the world as we know it would occur in the first few hundred millennia

• Around 2.5 million years into the Great Drain, the Atlantic, Indian and Arctic oceans essentially stop draining, but the Pacific keeps going. That's because the imaginary plug is in the Marianas Trench, which is in the Pacific. But the rest of the world's bodies of water eventually get cut off from the Pacific and become landlocked

• It's cool to see how bodies of water like North America's Great lakes and Eurasia's Black Sea and Caspian Sea are largely unaffected, but it's also cool to see new super-lakes form, like the one between Japan and Korea/China or the Z-shaped one in the former Gulf of Mexico





Head on over to Reddit to read about Vinnytsia's theories about why the map looks the way it does and the methodology that went into creating the visualization, which was partially inspired by this XCKD post.

[Via Reddit]