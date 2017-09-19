ANI-MAYHEM

We're Not Sure What's Happening In This 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Clip, But Fans Are Going To Love It

Any kid/teen/kid-at-heart who used to tune into Cartoon Network's "Toonami" programming block probably remembers this observation about "Dragon Ball Z" — the show's fights take so long because every character spends hours and hours charging up their ridiculous energy attacks. Love or hate the show, it's kind of true.

Fast forward to 2017: there's a new "Dragon Ball Z" video game out, and judging by this short clip the game lets players jam all the mayhem of a Super Saiyan showdown into, oh, about 16 seconds:

 

Well, there you have it. In case you ever get tired of the hum-drum kicks, punches and comparatively puny energy blasts in a "Street Fighter" or "Mortal Kombat" game, just know that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is out here doing the lord's work. The anime lord's.

[Via @PROFESSIONALLEON]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WITH PICOBREW ǀ SPONSORED

The Ultimate Oktoberfest Giveaway

16 diggs
Just in time for Oktoberfest, PicoBrew is giving away their hi-tech, stainless steel homebrewing machine, plus 5 award-winning DIY brew packs, to two lucky Digg readers. It’s like winning a personal brewery that fits on your kitchen countertop.
WITH PICOBREW ǀ SPONSORED

The Oktoberfest Craft Beer Giveaway

4 diggs
Just in time for Oktoberfest, PicoBrew is giving away their hi-tech, stainless steel homebrewing machine, plus 5 award-winning DIY brew packs, to two lucky Digg readers. It’s like winning a personal brewery that fits on your kitchen countertop.