We're Not Sure What's Happening In This 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Clip, But Fans Are Going To Love It

Any kid/teen/kid-at-heart who used to tune into Cartoon Network's "Toonami" programming block probably remembers this observation about "Dragon Ball Z" — the show's fights take so long because every character spends hours and hours charging up their ridiculous energy attacks. Love or hate the show, it's kind of true.

Fast forward to 2017: there's a new "Dragon Ball Z" video game out, and judging by this short clip the game lets players jam all the mayhem of a Super Saiyan showdown into, oh, about 16 seconds:

THIS IS DRAGONBALL Z FIGHTING GAME OMG LOL!https://t.co/5I5lBSmb5V pic.twitter.com/BZ4GMgoYOT — COMMONSENS8 (@PROFESSIONALEON) September 18, 2017

Well, there you have it. In case you ever get tired of the hum-drum kicks, punches and comparatively puny energy blasts in a "Street Fighter" or "Mortal Kombat" game, just know that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is out here doing the lord's work. The anime lord's.

[Via @PROFESSIONALLEON]