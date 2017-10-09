WHAT THE HELL?

Dove Posts Unbelievably Racist Facebook Ad, Takes It Down And Apologizes

Over the weekend, Dove got itself into a whole lot of hot water, posting a racist ad to its Facebook page, before removing the post and offering a tepid apology. 

The GIF, which social media users captured in still images and was captioned "Ready for a Dove Shower?," showing a black woman removing a brown shirt and... becoming a white woman in a white shirt:

 

As backlash grew, Dove removed the ad and posted an apology, saying it had "missed the mark" (which seems like a bit of an understatement):

 

 

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the brand has run into trouble with racially tinged advertising, although this incident is the most explicitly problematic:

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CLOTHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Clothing Made Especially for ‘Not So Tall’ Guys

2 diggs petermanningnyc.com
Clothing from Peter Manning NYC is designed specifically for men who stand 5’8" and under. That means sleeves are the right length, pants don't bunch at the ankles, and outerwear fits properly. No need to take anything to the tailor! Key pieces to match any man's style. Unparalleled quality.

Trending Tech Stories

AFTER THE FINAL WHISTLE

13 diggs si.com
Every small town has that football team that brings everyone together on Friday nights. Tim Layden tracked down the fellow seniors from his 1973 high school team to find out where they are now.