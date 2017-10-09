Dove Posts Unbelievably Racist Facebook Ad, Takes It Down And Apologizes

Over the weekend, Dove got itself into a whole lot of hot water, posting a racist ad to its Facebook page, before removing the post and offering a tepid apology.

The GIF, which social media users captured in still images and was captioned "Ready for a Dove Shower?," showing a black woman removing a brown shirt and... becoming a white woman in a white shirt:



As backlash grew, Dove removed the ad and posted an apology, saying it had "missed the mark" (which seems like a bit of an understatement):

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the brand has run into trouble with racially tinged advertising, although this incident is the most explicitly problematic:

Dove's racist advertising is nothing new... just the most recent of many pic.twitter.com/U3fdRICHZv — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) October 8, 2017



