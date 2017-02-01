Protest Group Releases Trump White House Phone Numbers, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.

Tuesday, January 31th, 2017. Day 12.

+ Trump Business Aide's Swearing In Delayed Over Questions Of Fishy Chinese Business Sale The New York Times

+ Construction To Begin On Final Portion Of Dakota Pipeline After Trump Order KFYRTV

+ Trump Named In 42 Lawsuits Since His Inauguration CNN

+ Anonymous Group Releases Collection Of White House Phone Numbers Gothamist

+ Trump Chooses Neil Gorsuch As His Supreme Court Justice Nominee Digg

-- Nancy Pelosi Calls Gorsuch A 'Hostile' Appointment And 'Bad Decision' CNN

-- How The Trump Team Kept Trump's Nomination Under Wraps The Washington Post









