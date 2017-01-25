Watch: Trump Outlines His Immigration Orders In Homeland Security Speech

'WE ARE GOING TO GET 'EM OUT'

In a speech given at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters, Donald Trump announced that he had signed a set of executive orders pertaining to his southern border wall and immigration.

He went on to outline the set, saying that it authorizes "immediate construction of a border wall, "ends catch-and-release," "cracks down on sanctuary cities" and "calls for the hiring of another 5,000 border patrol officers."

President Trump outlines the executive orders that will begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/jTxtSIw0lq — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 25, 2017





You can read the entire text of the orders here and here, and watch his full speech here.







