Watch: Trump Outlines His Immigration Orders In Homeland Security Speech

In a speech given at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters, Donald Trump announced that he had signed a set of executive orders pertaining to his southern border wall and immigration.
He went on to outline the set, saying that it authorizes "immediate construction of a border wall, "ends catch-and-release," "cracks down on sanctuary cities" and "calls for the hiring of another 5,000 border patrol officers."
You can read the entire text of the orders here and here, and watch his full speech here.