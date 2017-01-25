Trump Wants A 'Major Investigation' Into Voter Fraud, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days.

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017. Day 6.

+ Trump Says He Will Ask For An Investigation Into Voter Fraud Fox News

+ Trump Will Reportedly Sign Order To Build Mexican Border Wall AP

-- Trump Tweets Preview Of Wall Action Twitter

-- Trump To Meet With Homeland Security Employees, 'Angel Moms' The Washington Post

+ Trump Will Reportedly Sign Order Stopping Refugee Program And Blocking Visas To Middle East Emigrants Reuters

+ Trump Says He's Ready To 'Send In The Feds' To Chicago Politico

+ Trump Reportedly Weighing Orders That Would Reevaluate CIA Black Sites And Keep Guantanamo The New York Times

+ Trump Tweets That He'll Have A Supreme Court Pick By Next Week Twitter

-- Supreme Court Pick Reportedly Down To Two Bloomberg

+ Trump Meets With Top Auto-Executives, Asks Them To Build In The US Reuters





