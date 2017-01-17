Watch A Topless FEMEN Protester Grab A Wax Donald Trump By The Crotch

​Ahead of Friday's inauguration, protesters in the US are gearing up for what are slated to be massive demonstrations against the incoming President. Those who are stuck across the pond, however, won't be left out. Today, as the Madrid Wax Museum unveiled their replica of Donald Trump, a topless protester from the leftist FEMEN organization disrupted the debut with her own display — grabbing the figure by the crotch and yelling "grab patriarchy by the balls!" Regardless of politics, this protester gets points for creativity.





Una feminista irrumpe en la inauguración de la figura de Donald Trump en el Museo de Cera de Madrid al grito de "Grab them by the balls" pic.twitter.com/ra77Rujf6T — eslang (@eslang) January 17, 2017

[h/t Huffington Post]