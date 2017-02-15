What You Need To Know About Donald Trump's Connections To Russia

On Tuesday night, The New York Times published a piece claiming that phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election.

What's more, the Times' story reveals that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are conducting an investigation into Trump's association with Russia — adding to what is already a storm of speculation around ties between the two parties. Here's what you need to know.

The Calls Rang Alarm Bells After Reports Of Russian Attempts To Disrupt The Election

While the Times says no connection has been made between the calls and Russia's attempts to disrupt the American election, their sources say initial interest in the intercepts came because of concern that Trump's campaign was colluding with Russia — a concern that has sparked a larger investigation into Trump's connection with Russia.

American law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the communications around the same time they were discovering evidence that Russia was trying to disrupt the presidential election by hacking into the Democratic National Committee, three of the officials said. The intelligence agencies then sought to learn whether the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians on the hacking or other efforts to influence the election.

[The New York Times]

The Calls Occurred At The Same Time That Intelligence Officials Were Learning About The Russian Hacking Of The DNC

In December, the FBI and CIA announced that they believed that Russia had hacked the DNC and provided materials to WikiLeaks in an effort to help elect Donald Trump. The agencies are reported to have had knowledge of the hacks before the election.

[Read more here]

Trump Added Fuel To Officials' Speculation After Making Statements Supportive Of Russia And Putin

During his campaign, Trump even called for Russia to find more of Hillary Clinton's emails (presumably through hacking), which reportedly put American intelligence on alert.

Donald Trump: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing."https://t.co/XHc9hh4gBt — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2016

Previous Statements By Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Back Up The Report

After the election, Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax, a Russian news agency, that Russia had been in communication with the Trump campaign — a claim that Russia and Trump now deny:

There were contacts. We are doing this and have been doing this during the election campaign. Obviously, we know most of the people from [Trump’s] entourage. Those people have always been in the limelight in the United States and have occupied high-ranking positions. I cannot say that all of them, but quite a few have been staying in touch with Russian representatives.

[Snopes]

Later, CNN Published A Story Citing Its Own Sources Saying Top Advisers Were In Constant Contact With Russian Officials

High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials tell CNN.

[CNN]

At Least One Campaign Employee Who Was Communicating With Russia Was Paul Manafort

The Times article reveals that at least one of the Trump campaign employees who was in contact with Russia was ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who resigned over his previously undisclosed connections with Russian business.

In August, the AP reported:

Donald Trump's campaign chairman helped a pro-Russian governing party in Ukraine secretly route at least $2.2 million in payments to two prominent Washington lobbying firms in 2012, and did so in a way that effectively obscured the foreign political party's efforts to influence U.S. policy.

[The Associated Press]

Reportedly, Trump felt like Manafort had directed his campaign in a direction that was beneficial to Russia, without disclosing his ties to the country:

The family was particularly troubled by reports of Manafort's involvement with Russia and felt he hadn’t been entirely forthright about his activities overseas, the source said. Family members were also unhappy about changes made to the GOP platform that were seen as beneficial to Russia, which they felt Manafort played a role in, the source added.

[Politico]

Manafort denied the allegations in Tuesday's Times story, saying:

"I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today."

[The New York Times]

News Of The Intercepts Came The Same Day That Trump's National Security Adviser Resigned Over Calls With Russia

On Tuesday, Michael Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser after The Washington Post reported that Flynn contacted Russian officials before Trump's inauguration to allay their concerns about new sanctions imposed by the Obama administration. Flynn then went on to mislead members of the Trump administration about the calls.

Nine current and former officials...spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. All of those officials said ­Flynn’s references to the election-related sanctions were explicit. Two of those officials went further, saying that Flynn urged Russia not to overreact to the penalties being imposed by President Barack Obama, making clear that the two sides would be in position to review the matter after Trump was sworn in as president.

[The Washington Post]

Investigators Are Continuing To Probe Other Potential Russia Connections, Including The 'Trump Dossier'

The Times reports that American intelligence officials are continuing to investigate potential Trump ties to Russia, including those documented in the recently reported "Trump Dossier". Recent reports by CNN indicate that parts of that document hold water as well:

For the first time, US investigators say they have corroborated some of the communications detailed in a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, multiple current and former US law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.

[CNN]

This Morning, Trump Responded To The Allegations On Twitter

Read his full tweetstorm below:

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - "The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is" Very serious situation for USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





For more Trump news, check out our live-updating Trump channel.