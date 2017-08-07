A Brief History Of Donald Trump's Ongoing Feud With Senator Richard Blumenthal

​Today, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for Blumenthal's history of misrepresenting his military record. This isn't the first time Trump has launched this line of attack against Blumenthal — strangely, it's happened like clockwork about every three months since the start of Trump's presidency. Here what this extremely petty feud is all about.

Background On Blumenthal

Blumenthal is the senior senator from Connecticut, having served since 2011. Before he ran for Senate, he was Connecticut's attorney general for 20 years.

During his 2010 Senate campaign, the New York Times reported that Blumenthal had implied or claimed that he'd served in Vietnam several times, even though he'd never actually been deployed abroad as a member of the Marine Reserve. Blumenthal apologized for his misleading statements. (Trump, by contrast, never served in the military during the Vietnam War, having received deferments for education and bad feet.)

Blumenthal has been rated one of the most liberal senators by the National Journal. He appears frequently on cable news channels like MSNBC and CNN to criticize Trump's actions, policies and associates. And he is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against Trump in June by 196 Democratic senators and representatives for Trump's violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

February 9: Trump Attacks Blumenthal For Reporting That Neil Gorsuch Called Trump's Comments 'Disheartening'

The trigger: Blumenthal told reporters that then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch had told him that Trump's attacks on judges' motives were "disheartening." (Trump had recently attacked a "so-called judge" for blocking his travel ban.)

"He said very specifically that they were demoralizing and disheartening and he characterized them very specifically that way," Blumenthal said of Gorsuch. "I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump's attacks on the judiciary are."



[CNN]

The response: Trump mentioned Blumenthal's history of false claims about serving in Vietnam and accused him of misrepresenting Gorsuch's comments, all in one tweet.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Blumenthal had not misrepresented Gorsuch's comments — Gorsuch's spokesman confirmed that Gorsuch had indeed called attacks on the judiciary demoralizing and disheartening. And Cuomo did, in fact, ask Blumenthal about his history of false claims about his military record. So Trump was pretty much wrong all around here.

May 10: Trump Suggests Blumenthal Should Be Investigated For His False Claims Of Vietnam Service

The trigger: Blumenthal appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to call for a special prosecutor to investigate possible collusion between members of Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

.@SenBlumenthal explains his call for an independent special prosecutor to investigate Russia ties #morningjoe https://t.co/8njBQfwff4 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 10, 2017

He also appeared on CNN's "New Day" to call Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey a "constitutional crisis."

Democrat @SenBlumenthal: "What we have now is really a looming constitutional crisis that is deadly serious" https://t.co/HwR1680ngz — New Day (@NewDay) May 10, 2017

The reaction: Trump opined that Blumenthal's false claims of service in Vietnam amounted to "one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history" and said that he should be investigated.



Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

In response, Blumenthal accused Trump of bullying and declared himself undeterred.

President Trump - Your bullying won’t silence my calls for an independent prosecutor and investigation. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 10, 2017

August 7: Trump Calls Blumenthal A 'Phony Vietnam Con Artist'

The trigger: Blumenthal appeared on CNN's "New Day" to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recent announcement that he will pursue subpoenaing journalists who publish leaks.

.@SenBlumenthal reacts to crackdown on leaks: "I'm very concerned that [DOJ] is weaponizing ... laws" https://t.co/sOHDh0IcW9 — New Day (@NewDay) August 7, 2017

He also suggested that the Trump campaign may have colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 election — which is what seems to have set Trump off.

"There is no minimizing or underestimating that attack by the Russians," said Blumenthal. "It was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines or at least an attempt to do it and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be pursued."



[CNN]





The reaction: Trump reiterated his May criticism of Blumenthal, with the added mystifying detail that he had "begged for forgiveness like a child."

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

In response, Blumenthal again accused Trump of "bullying" him.



Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

This issue isn't about me - it's about the Special Counsel's independence and integrity. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017





We'll update this post the next time Trump tangles with Blumenthal, which by our calculations is projected to happen sometime during the week of November 6.