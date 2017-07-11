How Republicans In Congress Have Reacted To Donald Trump Jr.'s Email Release

​On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. made the baffling decision to tweet out a series of emails that the New York Times had reported on over the weekend and on Monday night. The emails were said to show that Jr. was aware that a meeting with a Russian lawyer was about getting damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government — and the email chain that Jr. released appear to prove that claim.

So how have GOP members of Congress reacted to the astonishing tweets? They fall into three main categories: 1) "I'm deeply troubled by these reports"; 2) "This is distracting us from health care and taxes"; and 3) "Nothing to see here" — we'll be collecting them below as they trickle in:

'It's Troubling'

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters Trump Jr. "definitely has to testify":

Graham: Trump Jr. "definitely has to testify" pic.twitter.com/SzwEwq9LLE — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) July 11, 2017





Texas Senator John Cornyn joined Graham in saying Jr. should testify:

Update: Cornyn meant to say Don Jr "should" testify in front of Senate Intel, not announce that he "will," per @StevenTDennis. https://t.co/W5WJC5tBaN — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 11, 2017

Maine Senator Susan Collins called for Jr. to testify on Monday after the Times' initial story — it's hard to imagine that position has softened in light of the most recent news:

GOP Sen. Susan Collins would like Don Jr. to be interviewed by the Senate Intel Committee, she told @StevenTDennis. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 10, 2017

John McCain, leader of the "deeply troubled" brigade, chimed in as well:

Q: You keep saying another shoe has dropped in Trump/Russia mess. What happens when they all drop?

McCain: "Classic scandal." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 11, 2017

New York Rep Lee Zeldin called it a "big no no":

I voted for @POTUS last Nov. & want him & USA to succeed, but that meeting, given that email chain just released, is a big no-no. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 11, 2017

'It's A Distraction'

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he didn't want the news to distract the Senate from their legislative priorities:

"That’s the very thing we ought to not be distracted by" Tillis says at presser with 7 other GOP sens, re Don Jr emails

No one else responds — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) July 11, 2017





'Meh, It's A Nothingburger'

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch argued that the scandal was overblown and that the meeting — which Jared Kushner and one-time Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort also reportedly attended — had no relation to the Trump administration:

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch praised Donald Trump Jr and says the whole thing is "overblown." pic.twitter.com/nJsk3G5882 — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) July 11, 2017

"I don't think this is relevant to the Trump administration" - Sen. Hatch on Trump Jr.'s emails — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) July 11, 2017





Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy doesn't see any big problems right now:

Sen. John Kennedy says he's waiting for the FBI investigation to finish, that it will find "Russia tried to interfere in our election, duh." pic.twitter.com/iICTAU5s0N — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) July 11, 2017



