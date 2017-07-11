How Republicans In Congress Have Reacted To Donald Trump Jr.'s Email Release

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. made the baffling decision to tweet out a series of emails that the New York Times had reported on over the weekend and on Monday night. The emails were said to show that Jr. was aware that a meeting with a Russian lawyer was about getting damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government — and the email chain that Jr. released appear to prove that claim.
So how have GOP members of Congress reacted to the astonishing tweets? They fall into three main categories: 1) "I'm deeply troubled by these reports"; 2) "This is distracting us from health care and taxes"; and 3) "Nothing to see here" — we'll be collecting them below as they trickle in:
'It's Troubling'
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters Trump Jr. "definitely has to testify":
Texas Senator John Cornyn joined Graham in saying Jr. should testify:
Maine Senator Susan Collins called for Jr. to testify on Monday after the Times' initial story — it's hard to imagine that position has softened in light of the most recent news:
John McCain, leader of the "deeply troubled" brigade, chimed in as well:
New York Rep Lee Zeldin called it a "big no no":
'It's A Distraction'
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he didn't want the news to distract the Senate from their legislative priorities:
'Meh, It's A Nothingburger'
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch argued that the scandal was overblown and that the meeting — which Jared Kushner and one-time Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort also reportedly attended — had no relation to the Trump administration:
Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy doesn't see any big problems right now: