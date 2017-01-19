Trump Gets Sworn In Tomorrow, Meet His Full Cabinet

With President-elect Trump's lack of government experience, the shape of the Trump administration will be determined more than others by the leaders in his cabinet. But unfortunately for those hoping that Trump would choose experienced bureaucrats to lead the agencies of the federal government, Trump has largely filled his cabinet with people with as little as political experience as he has. Here's a look at Trump's cabinet appointees and nominees.

Listed In Order Of Presidential Succession

Rex Tillerson is CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil; the Secretary of State role would be his first government experience. He is known for his ties with Russia and close relationship with Vladimir Putin. He has spoken openly about disliking sanctions, believing in international energy dependence and believing in climate change and the carbon tax.

[Read our full explainer]





As Secretary of State, Tillerson will advise Trump on foreign policy and represent the interests of The United States abroad:

The Secretary of State executes foreign policies through the State Department and Foreign Service. This includes advising the President on foreign policy, negotiating with foreign leaders, representing the US abroad, administering US immigration laws internationally, and more.

[State.gov]

See the highlights from Tillerson's confirmation hearing here.





Steven Mnuchin spent 17 years working at Goldman Sachs before starting his own hedge fund: Dune Capital Management. The fund was sued by Donald Trump after it invested in two of his properties, and raised controversy after it took control of a bank that became known for shady collections practices under his leadership. Mnuchin has a history of donating to Democrats and Republicans but helped run Trump's campaign finance operation.

[Read our full explainer]





Mnuchin will oversee and advise Trump on all things financial:

The Secretary of the Treasury is responsible for formulating and recommending domestic and international financial, economic, and tax policy, participating in the formulation of broad fiscal policies that have general significance for the economy, and managing the public debt... They are the chief financial officer of the Government.

[Treasury.gov]





Defense Secretary — James Mattis

James Mattis is a retired Marine general who led US Central Command until 2013. He has been a vocal critic to Washington's response to what he sees as America's biggest threat: "political Islam". At the Heritage Foundation in 2015, Mattis said:

Is political Islam in the best interest of the United States?....I suggest the answer is no, but we need to have the discussion. If we won’t even ask the question, how do we even recognize which is our side in a fight?

[The Washington Post]





Mattis is also known for a tough stance towards Iran, like Trump. Before being approved, Congress will have to exempt Mattis from the rule that Defense Secretary cannot have served on active duty in the last seven years:

The National Security Act of 1947, which established the current national defense structure, had a key stipulation, requiring that the secretary of defense be a civilian well removed from military service.

[NPR]





Mattis will oversee the Department of Defense, which includes the whole military, and will advise Donald Trump on defense issues.

The Secretary of Defense is the principal defense policy advisor to the President. Under the direction of the President, the Secretary exercises authority, direction, and control over the Department of Defense.... Today, the Department... is not only in charge of the military, but it also employs a civilian force of thousands. With over 1.3 million men and women on active duty, and 742,000 civilian personnel, we are the nation's largest employer. Another 826 thousand serve in the National Guard and Reserve forces. More than 2 million military retirees and their family members receive benefits.

[Defense.gov]





Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions has been in office since 1996 and is a longtime opponent of criminal justice and immigration reform. In 1986, he was denied a district judgeship by the senate because of accusations of racist speech earlier in his career. Sessions was ranked the 5th most conservative senator in 2007 and has fought legal and illegal immigration, anti-torture bills, and The Voting Rights Act.

[Read our full explainer]





Sessions is expected to implement Trump's "law and order" agenda, as chief officer of the law, and establish stricter standards on the treatment of crimes like illegal immigration or terrorism:

The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the Office of the Attorney General which evolved over the years into the head of the Department of Justice and chief law enforcement officer of the Federal Government. The Attorney General represents the United States in legal matters generally and gives advice and opinions to the President and to the heads of the executive departments of the Government when so requested. In matters of exceptional gravity or importance the Attorney General appears in person before the Supreme Court.

[Justice.gov]

Get the highlights from Sessions' confirmation hearing here.





Ryan Zinke is the sole representative to the House from Montana and the first Navy SEAL to be elected to the body. Zinke vehemently disagrees with the sale of public land and at times has turned against his own party to maintain his values pertaining to public land use. Conservation groups point to a series of votes where Zinke has supported the transfer of public lands to states as reasons to oppose the appointment.

[Read the full explainer]





The Interior Secretary manages all public lands, and will be charged with mediating Trump's pro-drilling agenda there:

The Interior department manages the nation’s public lands and minerals and is the steward of 20% of the nation’s lands, including national parks, national wildlife refuges and other public lands. The department also supplies and manages water in 17 Western states and upholds federal trust responsibilities to 566 federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Natives.

[USA Today]





Agriculture Secretary — Sonny Perdue

Sonny Perdue began his career as a veterinarian and eventually became a Democratic state senator. Perdue registered as Republican in 1998, and won a historic election in 2002 as the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction. Perdue was aggressively pro-free-trade as governor, promoting NAFTA and working to secure trade with China.

[Read the full explainer]

If confirmed, Perdue will oversee a wide array government programs and duties — from food stamps to the Forest Service.

If confirmed, Mr. Perdue would oversee an agency with a $150 billion budget. The Agriculture Department is in charge of farm policy and food safety, and it funds food stamps, nutrition programs and the United States Forest Service.

[The New York Times]

Commerce Secretary — Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross made his billions buying and flipping failing industrial companies and is known as the "king of bankruptcy." He donated to and advised Trump's campaign on economic issues — supporting a corporate tax cut and tariffs on Chinese goods:

Mr. Ross, 78, an economic adviser to Mr. Trump’s campaign whose fortune is estimated by Forbes to be $2.9 billion, is aligned with Mr. Trump on trade. He says the United States must free itself from the “bondage” of “bad trade agreements,” and he has advocated threats of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

[The New York Times]





Broadly, the Secretary of Commerce works to promote US businesses and job creation:

[T]he Secretary of Commerce serves as the voice of U.S. business within the President’s Cabinet. The Department works with businesses, universities, communities, and the Nation’s workers to promote job creation, economic growth, sustainable development, and improved standards of living for Americans.

[Commerce.gov]





As The Washington Post writes, this could translate into interventionist actions internationally:

As head of Commerce, Ross would oversee many of the government’s disputes with its trading partners, though it remains unclear how much authority over trade policy Trump might provide him. Ross could ramp up the number of cases brought against China, for example, or increase the penalties for dumping, said Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

[The Washington Post]





Andrew Puzder is the CEO of CK Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr., and is credited with turning around what were once failing brands. He has virtually no government experience. Puzder opposes a $15 minimum wage and has been critical of Obama's overtime reforms.

[Read the full explainer]





The Department of Labor oversees the welfare of workers, job seekers and retirees, and the laws and policies pertaining to them.

Puzder and his staff will have the authority to not just roll back Obama-era rules but to entirely revamp how the Department of Labor oversees the economy, shifting resources and reprioritizing agencies... The Labor Department also dishes out billions of dollars through various programs, including job training, unemployment insurance and worker’s compensation. Some of these programs have very specific rules... But in other cases, it has the flexibility to use the money to pursue different policy goals... Another major power housed within the Department of Labor has to do with immigration: it administers three controversial guest worker programs, which allow foreign nationals to come to America and work on a temporary basis.

[Politico]





Health and Human Services Secretary — Tom Price

Tom Price is a doctor and representative to the House from Georgia. He is a longtime critic of Obamacare:

Price will arrive at HHS with a clear blueprint for what comes next. He is the author of the Empowering Patients First Act, one of the most thorough and detailed proposals to repeal and replace Obamacare. He’s the HHS secretary you’d pick if you were dead serious about dismantling the law... It would replace the law with a plan that does more to benefit the young, healthy, and rich — and disadvantages the sick, old, and poor.

[Vox]





As Secretary of Health and Human Services, Price will be in charge of the administration of government health programs, including Obamacare:

As health and human services secretary, Price would ultimately be in charge of administering programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act — and presumably serve as Trump’s point man on health policy. Given that the president-elect is by all accounts a deeply impressionable man with little to no policy expertise, Price is almost certainly set to play an extremely influential role in any negotiations over health care legislation. Aside from steering the administration’s legislative priorities, Price will be able to meddle with Obamacare directly using his powers as secretary.

[Slate]





Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — Ben Carson

To many, Ben Carson may be the Trump appointee that is freshest in their memories, having run against him in the Republican primaries. The former surgeon failed to best Trump but established a faithful fanbase during his campaign. His lack of experience and vocal opposition to social welfare programs make him a surprising choice for the position tasked with overseeing the agency that manages public housing and welfare:

Mr. Carson, 65, publicly waffled over whether to join the administration. He will oversee an agency with a $47 billion budget, bringing to the job a philosophical opposition to government programs that encourage what he calls “dependency” and engage in “social engineering.” He has no expertise in housing policy. Raised by a dauntless mother with a grammar-school education who sometimes turned to the government for food assistance, he stressed in his autobiography that individual effort, not government programs, was the key to overcoming poverty.

[The New York Times]





Fundamentally, HUD oversees the financing and administration of housing, but during the Obama years its role has expanded to increasing economic opportunity:

The $47 billion agency... oversees home-mortgage lending, public-housing administration, desegregation efforts, and fighting housing discrimination...HUD has made “fundamental shifts” during the Obama years, in the words of PolicyLink’s Angela Blackwell... “The big shift that took place is in understanding that housing has become a proxy for opportunity.” HUD’s mission, therefore, became broader, and the agency began to collaborate with others targeting economic opportunity, to think about access to transportation, jobs, grocery stores, schools.

[The Nation]





Chao served under both Bushes, first as deputy secretary of transportation for George HW Bush and then as Labor Secretary for eight years under George W Bush. During her tenure as Labor Secretary, Chao was criticized for two mine collapses that followed multiple poor inspection reports. Chao is also married to Senator Mitch McConnell, which could complicate efforts to secure infrastructure funding.

[Read the full explainer]





The position has the potential to play a crucial role in the Trump administration, as he has pledged to spend a trillion on infrastructure:

Chao will take a leading role in Trump’s plans for $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years — a pitch that has many unknowns... She will face a number of big decisions at the agency that regulates vehicles, airplanes, railroads, pipelines, ports and highways — including how to proceed on self-driving cars, the use of drones and fuel efficiency standards.

[The Gazette]





Education Secretary — Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos has strong connections to the Christian right, and is part of the movement lobbying for more dollars to be given to Christian schools:

Betsy DeVos stands at the intersection of two family fortunes that helped to build the Christian right. In 1983, her father, Edgar Prince, who made his money in the auto parts business, contributed to the creation of the Family Research Council, which the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as extremist because of its anti-L.G.B.T. language.... Her father-in-law, Richard DeVos Sr., the co-founder of Amway, a company built on “multilevel marketing” or what critics call pyramid selling, has been funding groups and causes on the economic and religious right since the 1970s.

[The New York Times]





DeVos has never actually worked in education, but has instead made a career in party politics and philanthropy:

DeVos, a fierce proponent of school vouchers allowing students to use public funds to attend private schools, heads up the nonprofit American Federation for Children and is a former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party.... She has been active in politics for almost 40 years, since she began volunteering for President Gerald Ford in 1976, and has since served on the Republican National Committee, the Alliance for School Choice, and the Foundation for Excellence in Education.

[Business Insider]







DeVos has been a vocal advocate of Michigan's charter school movement, which has been criticized for fostering a slew of privately managed schools with performance equalt to or worse than the state's struggling public schools:

A yearlong Free Press investigation found that 20 years after Michigan’s charter school experiment began, Detroit’s charter schools have shown themselves to be only incrementally stronger, on average, than traditional public schools. They have admirable graduation rates, but test scores that look nearly identical to those of public schools... The most accurate assessment is that charter schools have simply created a second, privately managed failing system. Yes, there are high-performing outliers — a little more than 10% of the charter schools perform in the top tier. But in Detroit, the best schools are as likely to be traditional public schools.

[Detroit Free Press]





DeVos will oversee the enactment and administration of education policy and funding:

The U.S. Department of Education is the agency of the federal government that establishes policy for, administers and coordinates most federal assistance to education. It assists the president in executing his education policies for the nation and in implementing laws enacted by Congress. The Department's mission is to serve America's students-to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.

[US Department of Education]

Get the highlights from DeVos' confirmation hearing here.





Secretary of Veterans Affairs — David Shulkin

David Shulkin is the only cabinet appointee that is a holdover from the Obama era. He currently serves as the under secretary for health at the VA. Shulkin will be the first Secretary of the VA to have never served in the military. Before joining the VA, Shulkin was a successful physician-turned-hospital-administrator.

[Read the full explainer]





In 2016, Shulkin told The Washington Post that fixing accessibility to the VA was his number one priority:

My number one imperative is to address the access issue among veterans...What we know about American medicine is that our supply of health-care professionals is not equally distributed. In rural areas, we have severe shortages. I've seen firsthand how difficult it is to recruit to some of the areas where our veterans live. We have a shortage of both nurses and physicians. We are recruiting thousands of doctors and advanced-practice nurses.

[The Washington Post]





During his campaign, Trump promised a reprioritization of veterans in the heavily criticized VA system:

Trump has pledged to turn the massive bureaucracy, with its roughly $180 billion annual budget and some 350,000 employees, on its head and make veterans a top priority in his new administration. He recently hinted at wider use of private health care to treat veterans, something praised by Republicans but what Democrats and many veterans service organizations have warned is tantamount to privatizing the VA health care system.

[Politico]





Homeland Security Secretary — John F. Kelly

General John Kelly is the longest serving general in the history of the Marines. During the election, he stood in stark political neutrality compared to other generals vying for cabinet positions. While working under President Obama, General Kelly clashed with him over Guantanamo Bay, which General Kelly defended after it faced increased scrutiny and criticism. Kelly has also created controversy by questioning the drive to fully integrate women into combat roles.

[Read the full explainer]





The DHS oversees Citizenship and Immigration, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcements, the TSA, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

Trump has pledged a crackdown on illegal immigration that would require an expensive and logistically difficult operation to remove millions of people from the country... That work would be overseen by DHS components such as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which Trump has proposed to beef up by tripling the number of agents. And U.S. Customs and Border Protection, also part of DHS, is likely to come under increased pressure in the Trump administration to better secure the Southwest border... Perhaps Kelly’s most visible role would be to help oversee Trump’s signature campaign promise: a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep out illegal immigrants.

[The Washington Post]





Secretary Of Energy — Rick Perry

Rick Perry is most famous for his disastrous 2012 presidential campaign, where in a debate he forgot the Department of Energy's name (when trying to name things he'd eliminate):

It became known as Rick Perry’s “oops” moment: Standing on stage at a Republican presidential debate in 2011, the then-Texas governor couldn’t recall the third government agency he wanted to eliminate. Perry named the Departments of Commerce and Education, but forgot the Department of Energy, which he clarified later in the debate. Now, he may lead the agency he once wanted to scrap.

[The Atlantic]





Mr. Perry has been Texas' longest serving governor. During his tenure he broadly expanded energy production from natural gas AND renewables:

Natural gas drilling has exploded during Mr. Perry’s tenure, with Texas production climbing 28 percent between 2000 and 2010. That is mainly because of the expansion of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the process of sending water, sand and chemicals underground to break up shale and release gas or oil... In 2005, he signed a bill requiring Texas to have 5,880 megawatts of renewables capacity by 2015. The state has already surpassed that requirement.

[The Texas Tribune]





In 2011, though, Perry openly questioned the validity of the science supporting the concept of manmade global warming:

[T]he issue of global warming has been politicized. I think there are a substantial number of scientists who have manipulated data so that they will have dollars rolling into their projects. And I think we are seeing almost weekly or even daily scientists are coming forward and questioning the original idea that man-made global warming is what is causing the climate to change.

[Think Progress]





Despite the department's name, its most significant duties pertain to nuclear weapons. It also runs renewable energy research and environmental cleanup efforts:

Despite its name, the department plays the leading role in designing nuclear weapons, thwarting their proliferation, and ensuring the safety and reliability of the nation’s aging nuclear arsenal through a constellation of laboratories considered the crown jewels of government science... About 60 percent of the Energy Department’s budget is devoted to the National Nuclear Security Administration, which defines its mission as enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.

[The New York Times]





Cabinet-Level

The RNC chairman is known as a political peacemaker, moving his party's most conservative viewpoints closer to the center. He rose to political prominence after rehabbing a failing RNC that was $24 million in debt and losing donors. He's the longest serving chairman in history. In 2013, Priebus penned a report calling for more moderate positions on immigration and gay rights.

[Read the full explainer]





The Chief of Staff is the most powerful position in the White House besides that of the President:

If Trump runs his White House like past presidents — and that's hardly a sure thing — Priebus, 44, could hold enormous sway over what issues reach the Oval Office. Chiefs of staff also typically control who has access to the president — no easy task given Trump's penchant for consulting a wide network of associates before making key decisions.

[ABC]





Scott Pruitt is not quite what one would expect for the person charged with leading the Environmental Protection Agency. The Oklahoma Attorney General has openly questioned the science behind global warming and led a series of suits against the EPA as Attorney General. An investigation into Pruitt found that he worked with oil companies to orchestrate moves against the very agency that he'll be leading.

[Digg]





The EPA's mission is to protect the environment through the creation of regulations and standards:

When Congress writes an environmental law, we implement it by writing regulations. Often, we set national standards that states and tribes enforce through their own regulations. If they fail to meet the national standards, we can help them. We also enforce our regulations, and help companies understand the requirements.

[EPA]





In a statement, the Trump team signaled that Pruitt will attempt to reverse President Obama's EPA actions:

For too long, the Environmental Protection Agency has spent taxpayer dollars on an out-of-control anti-energy agenda that has destroyed millions of jobs, while also undermining our incredible farmers and many other businesses and industries at every turn... [Scott Pruitt] will reverse this trend and restore the EPA’s essential mission of keeping our air and our water clean and safe.

[The Washington Post]

Watch the highlights from Pruitt's confirmation hearing here.





UN Ambassador — Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has served as governor of South Carolina since 2011, and has recently broke out as a rising star in the Republican party. Most notably she called for the removal of the confederate flag from the capital after the 2015 Charleston church shooting:

In 2015, Haley drew national praise and attention for her response to a mass shooting at an African-American church in Charleston, when she called for the Confederate battle flag to be removed from the grounds of the state capitol. “By removing a symbol that divides us, we can move forward as a state in harmony and we can honor the nine blessed souls who are in heaven,” she said, while acknowledging that some saw the flag as a symbol of tradition.

[Politico]





During Trump's campaign, Haley vocally opposed him:

In January, Haley delivered the Republican response to President Obama's final State of the Union address, and, without mentioning Trump by name, appeared to criticize him and his candidacy: “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices.”... A month later, during the South Carolina primary (which Trump won), Haley described Trump as “everything a governor doesn't want in a president.”

[The Washington Post]





Haley has very little experience with foreign policy:

Haley is an odd choice. Other than participating in some trade delegations as governor, she has basically no foreign policy experience... Along with ongoing crises — from Syria to the Central African Republic to South Sudan — Haley’s new portfolio will include the ongoing global refugee crisis, an issue on which she does have a record, though a mixed one. Haley earned the ire (and a lawsuit) of some anti-refugee lawmakers and activists by backing the efforts of faith groups to settle refugees in her state as part of President Obama’s resettlement plan, but also asked the State Department not to settle any Syrians in South Carolina after the November 2015 Paris terror attacks.

[Slate]





The US ambassadorship to the UN is one of the most powerful positions on the world stage:

Haley will represent the United States — and President Trump — at the UN Security Council, where the US is a permanent, veto-wielding member, and at the General Assembly. It’s a job that requires diplomatic finesse, the ability to navigate the vast, frustrating bureaucracy of the UN, and a willingness to confront Russia, which has consistently stymied US efforts to end the bloodshed in Ukraine and find a way out of Syria’s brutal civil war.

[Vox]





Small Business Administrator — Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon co-founded and ran the WWE until 2009, when she began a string of failed attempts at running for office in Connecticut:

McMahon is the co-founder of the professional wrestling franchise WWE along with her husband, Vince McMahon, and twice a former Republican Senate candidate from Connecticut. She stepped down from her duties at WWE in 2009 and ran two failed bids for the Senate in 2010 and 2012.

[CNN]





McMahon and the WWE have been criticized for promoting predatory laws and business practices:

Specifically, the WWE asked for legislation defining professional wrestling as, “an activity in which participants struggle hand-in-hand primarily for the purpose of providing entertainment to spectators rather than conducting a bona fide athletic contest.” That was more than enough to convince legislators to eliminate the pesky licensing fees and physical examinations previously required of wrestlers—lawmakers could say they reduced taxes and made wrestling more accessible, all in a day’s work.

[Vocativ]





McMahon has a mixed history with Trump, working with him in the WWE and then donating to his campaign after not initially supporting him.

Trump wasn't McMahon's first choice for president. She initially backed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, but told the Associated Press in September that she maintained a friendly relationship with Trump and believed he would make a good president... McMahon, a major GOP donor, gave $6 million to a pro-Trump super PAC in August and September... The McMahons have known Trump for decades, and he has participated in several WWE-sponsored events, including a 2007 "Battle of the Billionaires," during which Vincent McMahon was lashed to a chair as Trump shaved McMahon's head.

[The LA Times]





The Small Business Administration was founded in 1953 to help promote the wellness of America's small businesses:

The SBA has four main ways that it helps small businesses: providing counseling, guaranteeing loans to small business owners, ensuring 23 percent of federal contracts go to small businesses and serving as an advocate for Main Street in Washington.

[CNBC]





CIA Director — Mike Pompeo

The Kansas congressman was first elected into office in 2011 and has recently raised his profile serving on several important committees:

Speaker John Boehner viewed him as a rising star and tapped him to serve on the House Intelligence Committee and the Select Committee on Benghazi, both posts that usually go to more senior members. He also got a coveted seat on the Energy and Commerce panel and has proposed measures regarding energy production.

[CNN]





Pompeo has been extremely outspoken on the incident at the Benghazi consulate:

As a member of the politically charged Benghazi committee, Pompeo was one of the most visible and vocal detractors of former Secretary of State Clinton. Along with Representative Jim Jordan, he even disagreed sharply with the committee’s chairman, Trey Gowdy, on a final analysis and report into the Obama administration’s handling of the 2012 attacks.

[Bloomberg]





He has pushed for the renewed bulk collection of phone records and denounced the closure of CIA black sites:

He has advocated a return to the bulk collection of Americans’ domestic calling records — which Congress restricted though legislation last year — and he has denounced President Obama’s decision in 2009 to close C.I.A. black-site prisons and also to require government interrogators to strictly adhere to the rules of the Army Field Manual.

[The New York Times]





As CIA Director, Pompeo will decide how the CIA conducts its mission and policies pertaining to it. Under Trump, one of Pompeo's biggest roles may be whether or not to go along with what is anticipated to be the Trump administration's pro-torture, pro-surveillance agenda. As the current CIA Director John Brennan explained:

If a president were to order the agency to carry out waterboarding or something else, it’ll be up to the director of CIA and others within CIA to decide whether or not that direction and order is something that they can carry out in good conscience[.]

[Vox]





Director Of National Intelligence — Dan Coats

Dan Coats is a former Senator from Indiana, who served as a conservative congressman for 20 years. Between two terms as Senator, Coats played the role of ambassador to Germany in the George W Bush's administration, where he placed pressure on the ally to support the Iraq war. Coats is known for his vehemently anti-gay views, and his "waste of the week" speeches on the senate floor.

[Read the full explainer]





The main task of the Director of National Intelligence is to assist in the cooperation of all of America's intelligence agencies and the President. This is already looking like a daunting task:

Coats would face a daunting task as the bridge between Trump and the intelligence community. Trump has begun openly feuding with intelligence agencies over their conclusion that Russia hacked into Democratic computers to influence the election....[Coats] may also face a challenge in reconciling his own hawkish views on Russia with Trump’s far friendlier posture toward President Vladimir Putin...Coats was banned, along with Arizona Sen. John McCain and a handful of other members of Congress and White House officials, from entering Russia in 2014 for backing U.S. sanctions against the country following Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.

[The LA Times]





National Security Advisor — Michael T. Flynn

Michael Flynn is a retired intelligence officer who was known as a skilled leader during most of his three-decade-long military career, but was eventually pushed out of leadership reportedly because of his contentious management style:

He held a number of military intelligence leadership posts while in the Army, including commander of a military intelligence battalion in Afghanistan and director of intelligence for United States Central Command, which oversees all U.S. military operations in the Middle East. His final active duty role was as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency until 2014. In 2014, he was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Flynn said it was because he raised alarm bells on Islamic terrorism, but four US officials serving at time told CNN it was because of his contentious management style[.]

[CNN]





Flynn's anti-Islamic and pro-Russian statements have drawn criticism from the left (despite his Democratic registration):

In the past, Flynn, 58, has argued that "Islam is a political ideology," one that in his view "the American Founding Fathers wanted nothing to do with.”... Some of his hardline views — as well as laudatory statements about Russia — have made him a lightning rod, as did his strident attacks on Hillary Clinton during the campaign, including leading chants at Trump rallies of"Lock her up."

[Politico]





Flynn has recently come under fire for using his Twitter to write about or promote fake news after a Politico analysis of his tweets:

Flynn himself has used social media to promote a series of outrageous conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and their inner circles in recent months — pushing dubious factoids at least 16 times since Aug. 9, according to a POLITICO review of his Twitter posts... . In one example, he retweeted a post about a Fox News story claiming that the Army had identified Clinton as an “insider threat.” Another time, he reposted a tweet by someone named “Eagle Wings” about an alleged United Nations one-world-government plot called Agenda 21.

[Politico]





Flynn will be Trump's closest national security advisor and will be expected to manage Trump's awareness of all national security issues:

Aside from attending Trump’s daily intelligence briefings and senior staff meetings, Flynn will also oversee the National Security Council, a White House department that has grown to about 400 people involved in making policy recommendations.

[Fortune]





Chief Strategist — Stephen K. Bannon

Stephen Bannon is perhaps the most controversial member of Trump's cabinet, playing what many saw as the role of alt-right ambassador to Trump's campaign while serving as campaign CEO, and fostering alt-right ideology when he was chairman of Breitbart News:

Before joining Trump's campaign as its CEO in August, Bannon served as executive chairman of Breitbart News, identifying his outlet this summer as “the platform for the alt-right,” a group known for white-nationalist and anti-Semitic politics... Breitbart is known for such provocative headlines as “Republican spoiler, renegade Jew”—a reference to conservative Trump critic Bill Kristol; “Hoist it high and proud: the Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage”; and “Gabby Giffords: the gun control movement’s human shield.”

[Politico]





Before Breitbart, Bannon tried his hand (many times successfully) at numerous professions:

Bannon’s life is a succession of Gatsbyish reinventions that made him rich and landed him squarely in the middle of the 2016 presidential race: He’s been a naval officer, investment banker, minor Hollywood player, and political impresario.

[Bloomberg]





It's not exactly clear what the role of Chief Strategist will entail, but the Trump team equated it to the Chief of Staff, the most powerful position in the White House.

the Trump team announced that Bannon would serve as the “chief strategist and senior counselor” in the upcoming Trump administration. It’s not exactly clear what Bannon’s responsibilities will be, but the press release describes the role as an “equal partner” to the chief of staff, typically the most powerful staff position in the White House.

[Vox]





White House Counsel — Donald F. McGahn II

Donald McGahn is a lawyer who served as legal counsel on Trump's campaign, and who has a long history of advising Republicans on legal matters — steering the conservative agenda.

Between 2008 and 2014, McGahn began working as a Republican-selected member of the Federal Election Commission — the body that regulates campaign finance in the US:

President George W. Bush named him as chair of the Federal Election Commission in 2008. To the Republicans controlling election policy at that time, the goal of their commissioners in the FEC was to render reform as close to nil as possible... At the FEC, public interest groups and Democrats accused McGahn of steering the agency into an era of gridlock. McGahn led three Republicans, half the Commission, to block efforts by advocacy groups aiming to reduce the influence of money in politics. In fact, McGahn himself is credited as having played a crucial role in loosening regulation on campaign spending.

[Fortune]





Before and after his work at the FEC, McGahn earned a reputation as a lawyer who could help politicians get out of campaign finance and political ethics controversies:

As an election lawyer for many years at the National Republican Congressional Committee and for conservative groups and politicians facing ethics and fund-raising issues, he earned a reputation as a man who knew every wrinkle in the law in fighting to keep his clients out of trouble....His clients have included Tom DeLay, the former House majority leader from Texas, who resigned in 2006 under indictment and a cloud of ethics charges; Bob Ney, a former Ohio congressman imprisoned in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal; and, this year, Aaron Schock, the former Illinois congressman who redesigned his congressional office in a “Downton Abbey” style and was indicted last month on charges of misspending about $100,000. (Mr. McGahn no longer represents him.)

[The New York Times]





In the '80s, McGahn's uncle represented Trump in Atlantic City, but then had a major falling out with the president-elect after Trump sued to apparently avoid debt owed to the attorney:

In 1982, when Trump needed potentially valuable air rights for a casino project, Paddy McGahn pushed approval through in “lightning speed” and at a minimal price... Trump and Paddy McGahn were at one point so close, O’Donnell wrote, that Trump named a cocktail lounge in the grand Trump Taj Mahal casino “Paddy’s Saloon.”... Trump Plaza’s lawyers, amidst the bankruptcy of their hotel/casino, challenged in federal court both Paddy McGahn’s bills and the effectiveness of his work. With hundreds of thousands of dollars and his reputation at stake, Paddy McGahn fought back... The two sides eventually filed documents with the court saying they had settled the case.

[The Center For Public Integrity]





As White House Counsel, McGahn faces a wide range of legal tasks:

The most urgent task facing Trump's White House counsel: setting up a "blind trust" to manage Trump's business holdings in the U.S. and abroad. The messy out-of-the-gate assignment also highlights how the president's lawyer often has to be attuned to considerations that aren't strictly legal.... The counsel's job involves three main components, former White House lawyers said: vetting potential judicial and executive branch nominees, addressing national-security related legal questions, and setting and enforcing ethics rules. The latter area could be the most problematic because of Trump's far-flung business holdings and because, as Trump has observed, many of the government's ethics rules don't apply to the president or vice president.

[Politico]





Special Trade Representative — Robert Lighthizer

Lighthizer is currently a partner at the corporate law juggernaut Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Previously, he served as deputy trade representative in the Reagan administration, which brought manufacturing jobs to the US with the Plaza Accord currency deal. Lighthizer is considered an expert on pre-WTO trade tools, such as tariffs, and has written that he believes the US should use tariffs against China to promote American industry.

[Read our full explainer here]





The US Trade Representative is responsible for negotiating the United States' international trade deals:

We negotiate directly with foreign governments to create trade agreements, to resolve disputes, and to participate in global trade policy organizations. We also meet with governments, with business groups, with legislators and with public interest groups to gather input on trade issues and to discuss the President's trade policy positions.

[Office of the United States Trade Representative]





Based on Donald Trump's election promises, the Trade Representative will be in heavy use:

Lighthizer, who served as deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan, would play a key role in Trump's trade agenda. The president-elect has vigorously opposed the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, but has said he would ink one-on-one trade deals with individual countries. Trump has also signaled a tough stance on trade with China, including levying a hefty tariff on Chinese imports.

[Yahoo]

Senior Advisor — Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, is the heir to a New York real estate fortune, and now runs his families real estate business. Kushner came to play a fundamental role in Donald Trump's campaign, however, at first advising Trump on select issues, and then eventually running Trump's marketing and data operations.

[Read the full explainer]

The role that Jared Kushner will play in the White House is still unclear, with transition officials simply telling CNN that Kushner will be a "senior advisor".





