'HE IS UNHINGED, IT IS EMBARRASSING'

Immediately after Trump's Phoenix speech last night — in which he blasted the media at length ("they don't like our country"), rewrote his response to Charlottesville and hinted at a possible pardon for Joe Arpaio — CNN anchor Don Lemon laid into the President:

Don Lemon just went off on Trump. pic.twitter.com/0z4zVnGcoM — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2017

Lemon later interviewed former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who questioned his fitness to serve as President:







​