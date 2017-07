​When Storm, an English Golden Retriever, spotted a faun struggling in the Long Island Sound, he swam into action, grabbing a hold of the deer and dragging it back to shore while his owner filmed:

According to the local CBS station, the deer got spooked again after Storm rescued it — and ran straight back into the water. A few good (human) Samaritans helped out that time, and now the deer is making a full recovery: