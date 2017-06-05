Why You Need To Use This Disconnect App Whenever You're Online

What's not to love about exploring the internet these days? (Pause for raucous laughter.) Of course, a few of us Humans Online want to maintain some sense of online privacy. And for that, there's no better solution than Disconnect. Except maybe never using a computer, smartphone or credit card ever again ever. But second only to all that, it's definitely Disconnect. This app is praised by The New York Times, LifeHacker, TechCrunch and others, for good reason.​ Here are four of those good reasons.

1. Get Lightning-Fast Browsing

Normally, malware and trackers slow your devices down. But Disconnect blocks those tracking requests, helping to increase your website loading speed by up to 44% and uses up to 39% less bandwidth. Added bonus: it increases your device's battery life.

2. Safeguard Your Data

Malvertising is a new form of malicious hacking where your personal data is harvested from even your most trusted sites. Disconnect protects you from these nefarious trackers, keeping your data safe from companies, government agencies and cybercriminals all alike.





3. Cloak Your Identity

Sorry Harry, Invisibility Cloaks don't work on the internet. Whenever you surf the web, you generally leave behind a trail of data that everyone from your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to interlopers can intercept. Disconnect's VPN technology cloaks your identity and masks your IP address, meaning you can browse the web safely and anonymously.

4. Access Everything

Geo-locked content is a thing of the past with Disconnect: it hides your location, making you seem like a local to whatever website you're streaming content from. That means unhindered Internet access, wherever you are in the world.

If you're still into the whole "privacy" "thing", get this Disconnect: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $49, or 90% off the usual price of $500.





