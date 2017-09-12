A FILM ABOUT THE BEST WORST FILM

Hell Yes: The Full Trailer For 'The Disaster Artist' Is Finally Here

Considered both the best and worst movie ever made, 2003's "The Room" is an ultimate cult classic. It features a host of bizarre choices on the part of director Tommy Wiseau — who is, himself, a very odd dude. "The Room" also happens to be one of Seth Rogen and James Franco's favorite movies, so the two decided to create a film adaptation of "The Room" co-star Greg Sestero's behind-the-scenes tell-all book.

Here is the first full-length trailer for Rogan and Franco's "The Disaster Artist."


 

And here's a fan trailer for the original "The Room," in all its glory:

 

And, you? Well, you're just a chicken. Chip-chip-chip-cheep-cheep.


