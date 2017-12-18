AIR GLENDENNING

The Crowd Goes Wild Every Time This Pale, Red-Headed High School Basketball Player Shoots The Ball

With 7:20 left in a game that took place in December 2016, high school basketball powerhouse Findlay Prep built a very comfortable lead of 79 to 29 over its opponent, Kahuku High School. 

What that means is that it was finally time for Findlay Prep's Dillon Glendenning — standing at 5'10" and weighing 136 pounds — to check in and score some baskets:

Did you hear the crowd groan when he missed that three pointer at 0:58 and then roar when he the ones at 1:59 and 3:15? Amazing.

The best part about this whole little exercise is that Glendenning isn't really all that bad. Here's a reel of his highlights posted a few months ago at the start of his senior year season.

Here's to hoping that we hear Dillon Glendenning's name again — in the 2019 NCAA tournament right next to the phrase "game winning buzzer beater."

[Via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

