Did Amelia Earhart Survive Her Crash? A New Documentary Says Yes — Here's Why

Eighty years ago this week, Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared somewhere in the Pacific Ocean during her attempt to become the first female aviator to circumnavigate the globe. Ever since then, fans and obsessive have attempted to figure out exactly what happened to them. On Sunday, the History channel will air a documentary that supposedly lays out compelling new evidence that Earhart and Noonan survived a crash landing in the Marshall Islands. Is this theory credible? Here's what we know.

A Newly Uncovered Photograph Ostensibly Shows Earhart, Noonan And Their Plane On The Marshall Islands

A few years ago, a former US Treasury agent named Les Kinney found a photograph labeled "Marshall Islands, Jaluit Atoll" at the National Archives. Kinney and Shawn Henry, a former executive assistant director for the FBI, came to believe that the photo shows Earhart (seated, with her back to the camera), Noonan (standing, with his face cast downward) and their downed plane, a Lockheed Model 10 Electra, being towed in the background by a Japanese ship.

Photographic evidence of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan in the Marshall Islands has been found in the National Archives. pic.twitter.com/sCcJoGx4fK — HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 5, 2017

Henry and Kinney, both of whom appear in the History documentary, asked photo and facial recognition experts to verify the legitimacy of the photograph.



Henry, who was asked to join the investigation about a year ago, said two different photo experts analyzed the picture to ensure it had not been manipulated. It had not been, they found. The experts also compared the facial features and body proportions of the two figures in the photograph with known pictures of Earhart and Noonan.

For the man on the left, "the hairline is the most distinctive characteristic," Ken Gibson, a facial recognition expert who studied the image, told the "Today" show. "It's a very sharp receding hairline. The nose is very prominent. … It's my feeling that this is very convincing evidence that this is probably Noonan."

Henry and Kinney believe that the photo was taken by a US spy who was monitoring the Japanese military at the time that Earhart and Noonan crashed.



Les Kinney, a retired government investigator who has spent 15 years looking for Earhart clues, said the photo "clearly indicates that Earhart was captured by the Japanese."



The investigators believe Earhart died in Japanese custody, although Japan says it has no record of ever detaining her.



The Photograph Corroborates Eyewitness Testimony From Locals Who Say They Saw Earhart

For decades, natives of the Marshall Islands and Saipan, the island where Henry believes Earhart was detained by the Japanese, have said that they saw Earhart during and after her landing.

Henry said he traveled to the Marshall Islands and interviewed the son of a man whose father repeatedly told others he had witnessed Earhart's plane land at Mili Atoll in 1937.



Josephine Blanco Akiyama, who lived on Saipan as a child, has long claimed she saw Earhart in Japanese custody.

"I didn't even know it was a woman, I thought it was a man," said Akiyama. "Everybody was talking about her — they were talking about in Japanese. That's why I know that she's a woman. They were talking about a woman flyer."

Not Everyone Is Convinced By The Newly Unearthed Photograph

However, proponents of other theories about Earhart's fate don't think the photographic evidence adds up. Richard Gillespie, who runs a group dedicated to the hypothesis that Earhart and Noonan crash-landed on a remote atoll called called Nikumaroro and then died while stranded there, says the photo did not change his mind.

"I don't believe there is legitimacy to this," he told CNN.



Gillespie said he looked into the photo and believes the person sitting down has too much hair to be Earhart and that the alleged Noonan figure has the wrong hairline.



Dorothy Cochrane, a curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, believes that Earhart and Noonan died in a crash in the Pacific Ocean. The new photo hasn't changed her mind.

[Dorothy] Cochrane said she has seen the new photo from the History documentary and called it "interesting" but "not definitive."

"People take photos and interpret them, and they're free to do that," she said. "It has not persuaded me."



We may never know for sure what happened to Earhart, but one thing we can count on is that proponents of different theories about her fate will likely never agree with one another. The History channel will air "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence" this Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.