We're not really sure why this Chinese calculator makes music tones when it's used, but when life gives you musical calculators, you make (surprisingly good) calculator music:





YouTuber it's a small world appears to be just getting going with these covers and it hasn't blown up yet, so this is probably your chance to leave a song request in the comments. Here's another effort, for Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You":





[it's a small world]​