Town Of Trump Voters Angry After Local Businessman Gets Deported

On Sunday's "60 Minutes," Anderson Cooper talks to people from a Trump-voting town that are now angry that their neighbor and friend has been deported.

Roberto Beristain owned Eddie’s Steak Shed in Granger, Indiana, and was loved in his town. A friend told "60 Minutes" that "the community is better for having someone like him." Beristain was issued a removal order after he was stopped at the Canadian border during a trip, but was allowed to stay under the Obama Administration as long as he had monthly check-ins with ICE. But after President Trump's election, Beristain was deported.

