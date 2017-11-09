Delhi Is Facing Unreal, Life-Threatening Levels Of Air Pollution Right Now — Here's What's Going On

India's capital territory of Delhi, a metropolitan area with almost 19 million residents, is facing an unprecedented air pollution crisis this week, leading the regional government to close schools and institute a car rationing plan. Here's what's going on.

The Immediate Cause Of The Crisis Is Crop Burnings In Neighboring States

Although the usual culprits for air pollution certainly play a role here — namely cars and industrial emissions — the crisis was set off by an annual agricultural tradition of burning fields to prepare them for the next growing season.

The landlocked capital sits in a natural bowl and is surrounded by industrial and agricultural hubs. Without the coastal breeze of cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, much of the pollution settles.

Every year, farmers across fertile neighboring states set fire to their fields to clear them for the next season. Known as stubble burning, millions of tons of crop residue are set alight releasing untold amounts of particulate matter into the environment.



Delhi's Air Pollution Levels Are Literally Off The Charts

The city's measured level of dangerous pollutants is dozens of times higher than safe levels.

The city's air quality is off the charts. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was over 999 in some parts of the capital — that's almost 30 times the safe limits set by the World Health Organization and 10 times more polluted than Beijing, the city infamous for air pollution.



PM 2.5 particles, which are small enough to settle inside your lungs and cause severe respiratory diseases, peaked above 700 micrograms per cubic meter. At this level, not just children and elderly, but everyone is warned to remain indoors. The WHO safe limit is 60.



The capital city's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, bluntly compared the city to "a gas chamber" on Tuesday.

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

And a timelapse filmed Wednesday morning shows smog completely obscuring the view from the window through which the film was taken.

Timelapse Captures Thick Smog Moving Through New Delhi

Thousands Of Schools Have Been Closed In Response To The Crisis

On Wednesday, Delhi ordered all schools closed until Sunday, after previously closing only primary schools.

The Delhi government ordered all schools to be closed till Sunday in view of deteriorating air quality in the Capital. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter that the order will apply to "all classes and all private and government schools will remain shut for the period".

The decision came after one of Delhi's top officials saw children vomiting out of a school bus.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi State, said he was driving to a meeting Wednesday morning when he passed a school bus and saw two children throwing up out of the window. "That was shocking for me," he said. "I immediately told my officers to pass the order to close all the schools."



Delhi Is Introducing Car Rationing To Attempt To Reduce The Smog

Drivers in Delhi will now be allowed to drive only every other day.

Private cars with even and odd number plates will only be allowed on alternate days from 13 to 17 November.

Car rationing was trialled last year, but it's not clear whether it helped to bring down pollution.

The Smog Has Made Driving Dangerous And Led To Fatal Car Crashes

Video shot from inside a car gives a good sense of the visibility limitations imposed by the pollution — the person who took this video could barely see the taillights of the car in front of them.

Travel Conditions Worsen Due to Severe Smog Near Delhi

Tragically, but not surprisingly, the limited visibility results in crashes, like this multi-car pileup on Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway outside of Delhi.

Terrifying moment 18 cars pile up after thick smog shrouds Delhi as pollution level reaches 10 times safe limit

The number of deaths attributable to the smog is currently unknown, but there have been reports of fatal crashes in the areas around Delhi since the pollution crisis began.

Nine people were killed when a truck ploughed through a crowd that had gathered around an accident site at a bridge on the Bathinda-Rampura Phul road in Punjab early on Wednesday. And seven people were injured on the NH-9 near Odhan village of Haryana's Sirsa district in a pile-up involving six vehicles.



