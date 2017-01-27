Bad Wi-Fi Will Die, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Wi-Fi is going to suck a lot less now, the super-rich are preparing for the apocalypse and a good way to make coffee.

For a time, the Linksys WRT54G was the ur-router. Its purple-and-black plastic case, obvious antennas and incoherent green LED lights made it very clear that this was a piece of networking equipment. It's success in the early aughts led to a decade of just terribly-designed wireless routers, and thus, Bloomberg's Ian King argues just terrible Wi-Fi.

You see, a badly-designed router — one with big, honking antennas and furiously glowing LEDs — is also a poorly functioning router. Not because of the hardware, but rather, because people feel the urge to hide them in a corner because, well, they just look silly. This leads to signal interference and, you guessed it, spotty performance.

So now, the latest trend in Wi-Fi router design to just to make them look like unobtrusive white boxes. This leads people to feeling OK with just leaving them out in the open, and ideally in the center of a room, which leads to just better Wi-Fi network performance.

What's more, the latest routers come with the ability to turn themselves on and off again if they detect a problem. Incredible.

It is both terrifying and also not surprising that the Silicon Valley elite are drafting up contingency plans in the event that the shit hits the fan. The same crowd who earnestly think their industry can make the world a better place are hedging their bets by keeping the private helicopters fueled at all times.

If there's one thing to pull from Evan Osnos's sprawling feature on wealthy preppers, is that the they are probably not here to save you. They're here to save themselves.

If the world's problems can be solved with websites and internet connectivity and they can all make a decent living doing it, then they're onboard. They're here for you. The second things go south, though, they're headed to their abandoned missile silo until this whole "dystopia" things dies down.

[The New Yorker]





Vice's Mike Pearl spoke to a bunch of political scientists and policy experts, and found that, no, there will probably never be a coup in America.

Despite how quickly his own branch of government is abandoning him, experts feel that for series talks of coup to even happen, just about everyone would need to agree that the military forcefully ousting the president would be a good idea. And while it might feel like we're spiraling down into a New American Dystopia, nothing short of the very imminent threat of nuclear war will convince all of Congress and the military to seize power.

And even if this night-improbably coup materialized, and even if it worked (which, hey, South America is batting just under .500 for successful coups) then that sets our nation up with a pretty dangerous precedent. Sort of like when you get away with stealing a bit of your parent's vodka for a party and replacing some of it with water — but you know, on a geopolitical scale.

[Vice]

I am not a coffee snob by any stretch of the imagination. I couldn't tell you much about which country has the best beans, or even really describe what makes a good cup of coffee taste good.

But I still enjoy making coffee. And I'm hoping that you decide to make coffee not because you'll produce a Good Cup Of Coffee. I mean, you probably will, but there's just something so satisfying about waking up, grinding beans, boiling water, and then combining the two. It's this simple, necessary thing that still feels like an accomplishment.

So if you're tired of having to run down to the bodega for your morning coffee on a lazy Sunday morning, or hate waiting in line at your fancy cafe for a cup of the good stuff, read this introductory guide to coffee making.

[Digg]





