How To Recognize Your Roommate Is Bad

People are difficult. And when you're living with other people there's no escaping the imperfections of humanity. There will be times when someone leaves dirty dishes to ferment in the sink, use the last roll of toilet paper and forget to buy more or blast music at inopportune moments.

Now, if you're an adult, you know how to solve these situations. You, an adult, talk to your roommate, also an adult, about these frustrations and try to be better co-habitants. They're certainly not easy conversations, but in the grand scheme of life, it's a simple fix.

What is less simple, however, is recognizing when a roommate relationship has gone sour. "When someone thinks of domestic violence, they think of it occurring in romantic relationships," writes Dr. Noelle Nelson, a clinical psychologist, in an email. "But it can (and does) occur between platonic roommates." Here's a guide to knowing when to move out.

It All Starts When You Move In

Most roommate horror stories begin as a fairy tale. You meet someone, you're looking for a place. They're looking for a place. You're a normal and reasonable person. They're a normal and reasonable person. Why second guess it?

Unfortunately it's this kind of thinking, combined with competitive real estate markets in cities, that leads to issues down the road. This "whirlwind beginning," Nelson calls it, can often lead to "pressure to commit to living together before you really know if it’s right," she writes.

Although you might not feel pressured at the start, when tensions inevitably rise, this notion that one person was forced into a living situation will inevitably rear its ugly head.

Another mistake new roommates make is to assume too much of their relationship. Like freshman in college trying to befriend everyone in their dorm, some wrongly assume that new roommates need to be close to be a "good" roommate.

That's not to say you need to treat each other like coworkers, but it's important to recognize when one isn't giving enough space to the other. "Do you have to tell your roommate where you’re going?," writes Nelson. "Does your roommate have to be included in all your plans and if not sulks or pouts until you give in?" Be wary of creeping possessiveness.

Signs Of Things Going South

It's normal for disputes to happen. We're all human. Nelson warns, however, that there are some recurring behaviors should raise some red flags.

Pay attention to how you and your roommate react to differences. Rapid changes in mood indicate something isn't right. "When they don't get their way do they suddenly become extremely angry and switch from an easy-going personality into a monster you wish you had never met?" writes Nelson. Forgetting to replace the toilet paper can be frustrating, but it's no reason to fly off the handle.

As a corollary to this, Nelson points out that you shouldn't feel like you're on eggshells at home. It's neither healthy, nor productive to ignore conflict, and you shouldn't need to go out of your way to avoid upsetting each other.

If someone is continually at fault, then something might not be off. Nelson advises that you avoid falling into the pit of the blame game. And if you or your roommate can't seem to do anything right — then the reality might be the opposite.

How To Know When To Go

Up until now, you've probably only dealt with passive-aggressiveness and micro-aggressions, the annoying roommate stuff that seems admittedly inconsequential as soon as you voice it. But there are times when it's worth drawing a line in the sand — where the healthy thing to do is for someone to just find a new place.

As you might expect, Nelson says that verbal abuse is a pretty good indicator that it might be time to go. We're all adults here — if someone you live with wants to go out of their way to hurt your feelings, well, is it worth sticking around?

An even worse situation is when the verbal abuse stops, and gets replaced with just insensitivity. You're not on speaking terms anymore. Doors get slammed. You don't feel comfortable having visitors over for fear of your roommate being a jerk to them. "The stage is set for violence," writes Nelson.

That said, you shouldn't treat your relationship with your roommate as a series of checkboxes or tests. "A warning label on a medicine bottle doesn't mean you will suffer the side effects," writes Nelson. "Just as the presence of a warning sign in a relationship doesn't mean it will develop into a violent domestic relationship."

We all need to live together. Sometimes it's not easy. But as long as you pay attention and communicate — easier said than done, we know! — we can move on to dealing with the seventeen curveballs life throws at you.

FAQ

So, should I move in with my friend or not?

Honestly, life is too dang complicated to abide by platitudes like "Never move in with your friends." Who can know? Sure, ask yourself the obvious question of "Do I see myself living with this person?" If it seems okay, then it probably is. Should you go in on a beautiful townhouse together because it's a "real sweet deal and it has good bones, man"? Probably not. But what's a year lease amongst friends?





While reading this I couldn't stop thinking about my significant other.



Okay, well, this isn't a question but I see where your line of thinking is going here. You should read this Ask Polly column on cohabitation and commitment, and then also re-read the first section of this piece. Good luck!





I can just live alone and not deal with any of this, right?

Again, not exactly a question, but yes: Living alone means you do not need to deal with roommate-related problems. That said, living alone can also be extremely isolating. Roommates might be tedious, but they're also people to talk to when you've had a crummy day, or people to (politely!) avoid when you've been cooped up in your place all week. The point is: they keep you on your toes — for better or worse. Not having them forces that on you — for better or worse.





