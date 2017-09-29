AWFUL

Bears Linebacker Knocks Green Bay Receiver Out Cold With Vicious Head-To-Head Hit

If there's a reason to stop watching football these days, it's not the player protests — it's the tremendous abuse players put their bodies (and particularly their brains) through for the game. 

As the prevalence and effects of CTE have come to the fore in recent years, the people in charge of leagues have put more stringent rules in place to protect players, but somehow Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan escaped without being ejected after this brutal, unnecessary hit on a defenseless Davante Adams: 

 

Opinions are split on the new rules — Donald Trump, for one, took the time during his attacks on the protesting players last week to lament the softness of today's NFL — but it's hard to watch Adams sprawled motionless after being targeted. 

Luckily, according to the Packers, "everything looks positive" for Adams so far

