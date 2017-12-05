What To Know About Netflix's Decision To Fire Danny Masterson — Nine Months After Rape Allegations Went Public

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/126ba46d52fd4823801256d4dacf707e_8c96c894a5d440baba6027c4a2e01c22_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Actor Danny Masterson, best known as one of the stars of "That '70s Show," was fired from his role on the Netflix sitcom "The Ranch" after increasing scrutiny over four rape allegations against Masterson. The announcement came a few days after a Netflix executive ran into one of Masterson's accusers at a children's soccer game. Here's what you need to know.

A Police Investigation Into Three Alleged Rapes By Masterson Was Reported In March

Back in March, before Harvey Weinstein and countless other powerful men lost their jobs for being accused of sex crimes, journalist and Scientology expert Tony Ortega reported that the LAPD was investigating Masterson for allegedly raping three women in the early to mid-2000s.

Victim A described the background of her case: That she had been in a relationship with Danny Masterson, but he had allegedly anally raped and injured her while she was unconscious in an incident that occurred in December 2001. And that she had never previously reported the rape to police because, like Masterson, she was a Scientologist, and Scientology officials told her not to go to the police and then had punished her for being victimized.

"They threatened me that if I ever told anyone or reported him to the police that I would be declared a 'suppressive person' and lose everything and everyone," she said in her message to [LAPD] Chief [Charlie] Beck. "Then they put me on a massive ethics program as punishment. My rapist was not punished at all. They didn't even call him to talk about it. I ended up breaking up with him two months later."

[The Underground Bunker]

Another alleged victim reported her 2003 rape to the LAPD in 2004, but the police dropped the investigation — and lost the case file from it — after 50 Scientologists submitted affidavits contradicting her claim, according to HuffPost's Yashar Ali.

In The 'Me Too' Era, The Masterson Allegations Received Renewed Scrutiny

In early November, shortly after Netflix had begun looking into allegations that "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey had assaulted and harassed multiple men, HuffPost's Yashar Ali wrote an article asking why the LAPD's investigation into Masterson had stalled and why Netflix had taken no action against him. Ali reported that the LAPD had discovered a fourth accuser and that they possessed ample evidence to charge Masterson.

In April 2017, police referred the case to the district attorney. Since then, the district attorney's office has examined the evidence turned over by LAPD and conducted its own investigation. Despite compelling ― what one law enforcement source described as "overwhelming" — evidence, the charges have not been approved for filing. The evidence includes audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney's possession.

[HuffPost]

Netflix Acknowledged The Allegations But Did Nothing

Netflix responded to HuffPost's reporting with a statement saying, "We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur."

One of Masterson's, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, told The Daily Beast that Netflix's response to the allegations made her "sick."

I was sick when I read Netflix's statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women...

For me, what Netflix has done, feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything. I was made to feel unimportant. I was made to feel like I didn’t matter.



[via The Daily Beast]

Meanwhile, an online petition appeared urging Netflix to cancel "The Ranch" due to Masterson's alleged crimes.

Then A Netflix Executive Dismissed The Allegations To One Of The Accusers At A Children's Soccer Game

In the strangest twist of the story, one of Masterson's accusers, referred to in media reports as Victim B, came face to face with Andy Yeatman, Netflix's director of global kids content, at a kids' soccer game in Los Angeles over the weekend. Yeatman unwittingly told her that he and other Netflix executives didn't believe Masterson's accusers.

Yeatman is the head coach of a soccer team for 8- and 9-year-old girls. Victim B's husband is the head coach of the team that played against Yeatman's on Sunday. Their respective daughters play on the teams that their fathers coach...

Victim B said she asked Yeatman why Netflix was not taking action against Masterson in light of the district attorney’s investigation and the multiple accusations of rape. According to Victim B and another witness, Yeatman said Netflix takes sexual misconduct allegations seriously but that "we don’t believe them," referring to Masterson’s four accusers.

Victim B told HuffPost she never expected Yeatman to say such a thing and was left stunned. She said she then told him, "I'm one of them," indicating she was one of Masterson's accusers.

[HuffPost]

Netflix gave HuffPost a statement saying, "Mr. Yeatman's comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company."



This Morning, Netflix Announced That Masterson Is Being Written Out Of 'The Ranch'

Finally, this morning, Netflix announced that it was parting ways with Masterson. "As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of 'The Ranch,'" the company said in a statement. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him." Masterson then released a statement complaining that he and others had been "presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of 'The Ranch.' From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.

[via Variety]

It's unclear whether Masterson will continue to serve as an executive producer for "The Ranch."