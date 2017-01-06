Trump Taps Ex-Senator Dan Coats As Director Of National Intelligence — Here's What You Need To Know

With less than two weeks to go before Donald Trump's inauguration, the heat is on to fill the president-elect's last few cabinet seats. Today, a transition official told outlets that the latest pick is former Indiana senator Dan Coats for the Director of National Intelligence. Here's what you need to know.

The main role of the director is to help America's intelligence agencies work together. While Coats has experience working on the Senate intelligence committee, he faces agencies that are currently feuding over Russia, and working under Donald Trump who is far friendlier to the state than Coats appears to be, given his history:

Coats would face a daunting task as the bridge between Trump and the intelligence community. Trump has begun openly feuding with intelligence agencies over their conclusion that Russia hacked into Democratic computers to influence the election....[ Coats] may also face a challenge in reconciling his own hawkish views on Russia with Trump’s far friendlier posture toward President Vladimir Putin... Coats was banned, along with Arizona Sen. John McCain and a handful of other members of Congress and White House officials, from entering Russia in 2014 for backing U.S. sanctions against the country following Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.

After serving in the military, Coates went on to get his JD. He was initially elected as an Indiana representative to the House in 1981. In 1990, he won a special election to the US senate, where he served until 1998. He served as ambassador to Germany between 2001 and 2005, and then was re-elected to the senate in 2010.

Coats was elected to the Senate in 2010, returning to the legislative body 11 years after leaving the Senate. Coats was appointed to the Senate in 1989 when then-Sen. Dan Quayle became Vice President and was reelected to a full term in 1992.

On August 12 the American ambassador, Daniel R. Coats, appeared at the German chancellery to officially communicate to the German government the “disquiet” of the American administration. Neither Chancellor Schröder nor Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (Green Party) took the time to listen to the American ambassador’s criticisms.

Even after other politicians pulled their support from Trump in August, Coats told the Wayne Journal Gazette why he would stick with the candidate:

I think you have to measure everything in terms of what is the alternative...People are faced with: Do you really want eight more years of what we’ve just had, and do you really want a president who we can’t trust, who has blatantly lied to us

Coats supported the ban on gays in the military. In the face of its dissolution, Coats helped author the now-repealed Don't Ask Don't Tell.

I think the House of Representatives made a very bad mistake in going forward with that before even hearing from the military, which is doing a study to see if there needed to be adjustments to that...I think it is a reasonable means of dealing with the issue. People are not denied service, but their behavior lifestyle can’t be such that it interrupts the morale of the fighting unit.

He does not support gay marriage.

I think marriage is between a man and a woman and that’s the way it has always been defined...I don’t think we have to interfere with someone who chooses an alternative lifestyle, but I just don’t think it falls under the category of marriage.

In them, he highlighted spending that he saw as superfluous.

Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., who has been making "Waste of the Week" speeches for nearly a year, said every three or four weeks he likes to throw in something "so ridiculous there’s just no way you can defend it.” Highlighting a National Institutes of Health study that examined exercise recovery by giving rabbits massages fit the bill. That's just one of the 29 programs, studies and departments Coats has pointed out in his weekly speeches on the Senate floor. Each week, he also brings out a poster with a thermometer, noting in red how much money he claims the programs are wasting. To date, he has highlighted more than $130 billion in government spending.

