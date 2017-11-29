LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

Seth Meyers Has Some Important Questions For Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Like 'How Does The President's Urologist Describe Him?'

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

Seth Meyers conducted a fake press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, asking her questions like, "What does Paul Ryan think about while having sex?" 

 


Daisy Ridley and Jimmy Fallon donned headphones that looked like Princess Leia's infamous bun hairdo and tried to guess secret messages the other whispered by reading lips. 

 


Trevor Noah disparaged Trump's habit of calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," but admitted the slur was rooted in a reality that Warren lied about her family's ancestry. 

 


"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was one giant promotion for Bono's AIDS-fighting brand (RED). Stars came out in full force with Kristen Bell hamming it up with Jimmy in a QVC-style segment and a naked Bryan Cranston making an appearance. 

 


Bono and Chris Martin sang a classy cover of "One for my Baby" as Sean Penn tended bar. 

 


And, finally, President Barack Obama also made a personal plea for the fight against AIDS.

 


