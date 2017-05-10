The Old 'Daily Show' Gang Reunited On 'Colbert' And It Was As Glorious As You'd Imagine

John Oliver, Ed Helms, Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry and Jon Stewart joined Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night to rehash old memories and tackle a new administration. It was everything we could have hoped for — except, where the heck was Steve Carrell?

The gang re-lived their early days back in 2005 — a more innocent time before they blossomed into stars in their own right. That said, it all, uh, looks a little different than we remember.





They all sat down "morning show"-style on couches and took a stroll down memory lane; talking about the shows beginnings and early field pieces.





They continued, diving into weirder territory like proposed foursomes, being "dead inside," doing cocaine to stay young and sleeping in formaldehyde.





Jon Stewart and Colbert also had their own special one-on-one time, and oh man, we're getting emotional.





The show's opener showed off what Jon Stewart has been up to these days.





Finally, Colbert's opening monologue tackling the firing of FBI Director James Comey is worth a watch.





Can we just have a formal re-boot, Daily Show producers? Is that really too much to ask?