What's Going On With The 'DaddyOFive' Controversy Roiling YouTube?

If you've been surfing the web — particularly YouTube or Reddit — lately, you may have seen headlines about the "DaddyOFive" YouTube controversy and felt a little out of the loop. Here's what you need to know.

Who Is DaddyOFive?

DaddyOFive is a popular family YouTube channel with over 750,000 subscribers. It features Mike and Heather Martin and their five kids who often play "pranks" on one another. Many believe these pranks go too far and border on child abuse.



How Did This All Start?

DaddyOFive posted a video of Heather dribbling invisible ink on the family's upstairs carpet and then blaming it on their son Cody. She lobs curse words and screams at the boy until he is red and teary. At the end of the video, Mike cackles, saying "it's just a prank, bruh!" to Cody and his brother who are still obviously emotional.

Many popular YouTubers began to speak out against the incident and more videos began to come to light of Heather and Mike shoving, pushing and cursing at their children, with their nine-year-old son Cody often featured as a prominent target.

Among these popular YouTubers was Philip DeFranco, who played a significant role in the matter reaching the attention of mainstream media. DeFranco elaborates below on the incident and the internet fallout afterward. Graphic clips are included.

DaddyOFive released an initial response (since deleted) in which they berated their "haters". Mike and Heather question their children around the kitchen table, "was anyone traumatized?" "Are you guys okay?" before noting that Child Protective Services had paid them a visit.



The Keemstar Interview

Following the DeFranco video, Youtube personality Keemstar interviewed Mike and Heather, claiming he wasn't sure if the family's actions really fell in the category of child abuse and that he was seeking clarity.

"[Our videos] are edited to make it look like it's a lot worse than it is. We are also a family and we are also trying to make a YouTube channel. They're not fake, but some things are a little exaggerated," Mike explains.

Watch the full interview below.

After the interview, Keemstar initially defended the family. However, after a video surfaced of the family playing a game of "bottle flip slap" in which son Alex slaps daughter Emma violently across the face, Keemstar retracted his support.



The only video that remains on the DaddyOFive channel is this final response video entitled "Family Destroyed Over False Aquisations" (which is unembeddable, so you'll have to give it a click).

"I'd rather lose my YouTube channel than lose my children," Mike says in the video. "We're gonna make things right... These kids are safe. This is all an act."



