​What's a funny joke? According to the players on the Czech Republic World Junior hockey team, the answer might be "hitting hockey pucks at a worker's unprotected head."

The announcer says the players, who were playing in the 2018 World Junior Championship in Buffalo, "don't see the guy in the net" — which seems like an extremely charitable reading of the situation:

Not a good day to be this guy. #WJC2018 pic.twitter.com/5zanqDHnoS — Alex Nunn (@aj_ranger) December 28, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the guy looked really angry as he left the rink.







